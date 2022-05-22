Atlas went to the final for the Liga MX two-time championship

The Atlas was able to position itself as a finalist REUTERS/Henry Romero

After four goals that made it seem that the tigers could come back to position himself as a finalist in for the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022the red and black team managed to remain as a finalist in the University Stadium.

Tigres’ task was complicated, because they had to reposition themselves in the face of the three goals that the Atlas had gotten into the game that took place this Wednesday at the Jalisco Stadium for the semifinals of the Liguilla.

So they gave a more than remarkable performance to succeed over the royal team led by Diego Cocca. But it was not enough for the Atlas to maintain its position as champion.

Which left the global scoreboard in 4-5 in favor of the royals to seek the bi-championship next week.

Initially, the game had been tilted in favor of Atlas when Julian Quinones, At the end of the first half of the match, he scored the first goal that left the scoreboard in favor of the red and black team and thus brought them closer to the title of finalists.

After an advantage of the Tigers, the Atlas managed, through penalties, to maintain the victory (photo: @AtlasFC)

However, the felines were not going to sit idly by so, almost miraculously for many, they began to climb with the first goal of the night for the felines team, achieved by the French Andre Pierre Gignac in the 45th minute of the dispute.

From there the felines continued to climb with another two goals from Gignac that managed to ignite the hopes of the fans that it would be increased by the quarter of Igor Lichnovsky in a shot inside the small area.

And when everything seemed to indicate that the team of the Louse Herrera would manage to prevail, they marked maximum penalty in favor of the now championsso it was the task of Aldo Rocha save the team through penalties after several minutes added to the dispute.

“For me it was an impressive match”said the Atlas technical director, “it was our turn but congratulations to Tigres for the fans and for the team. The prize for my players is not to stop believing, never to give up. It was a sought after award, it was not by chance”, he asserted.

The League reported that an investigation could be carried out for possible improper position (Photo: Liga MX)

For its part, Rocha accepted that the game was quite a challenge “very complicated and suffered, unfortunately they score us quite a few goals and that can’t happen, but thank God we scored the last goal”.

And he pointed out that “this team has a lot of personality and dreams, and we want to continue transcending,” said Rocha when being interviewed at the end of the game in which they managed to position themselves as finalists.

However, a few minutes after the match ended, the Liga BBVA issued a statement in which it reported that an improper position due to the participation of untrained players during the match will be investigatedso what happened between Tigres and Atlas will be turned over to the Disciplinary Commission for analysis.

Since the Tigres lined up nine foreign players not educated in the country. In accordance with the Liga MX regulations, there may be up to 8 players within the 11 starters.

So an investigation could unfold unless Atlas asks to review the alignment. As punishment, the club could automatically lose the match and the three points scored by Gignac would be awarded to the opposing Club, according to article 49 of the League.

