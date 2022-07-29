Atlético de Madrid bought the side of the Argentine national team Nahuel Molina: how much money would Boca Juniors receive for the pass

Nahuel Molina signed for five years with Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti)

Another player from Argentine national team who will play the World Cup in Qatar changed teams in the run-up to the new season. Nahuel Molinawho comes from playing in the Italian Calcio Udinese, already He is a new Atlético Madrid player. This was confirmed by the Spanish entity in its official accounts.

The Argentinian Defender signed a contract for the next five seasons and, according to the Spanish press, the tool paid about 12 million euros to the Italian team for his pass with another six million in variables. In this way, Boca Juniorswhich was the club where Molina was trained, will charge money for training rights of the footballer who is 24 years old.

For this reason, it is estimated that the Xeneize he would receive about 700 thousand dollars, which could reach 910 thousand if a number of sporting objectives are fulfilled during the time of the bond between the lateral and the institution of Madrid. In his two seasons in the Italian Serie A, Molina played 64 games and had good numbers for the position he occupies on the field of play: he managed 9 goals and 10 assists.

The income that the entity chaired by Jorge Amor Ameal will receive will be given by the “solidarity mechanism”better known as “training rights”, which established the FIFA in which it obliges the buying club to compensate the clubs that “have contributed to the education and training of the footballer from 12 to 23 years of age”.

To enforce this commitment, the organization that governs soccer destinations established that the operation must take place between teams from different countries. The club that formed the youth between 12 and 15 years old corresponds to 0.25 percent of the total amount of the operation, while from 16 to 23, the percentage is higher, 0.5 percent.

The winger came from Udinese, from Italian Calcio (@Atleti)

“After passing a medical examination at the Navarra University Clinic, a player with experience in Europe has arrived, capable of playing on both sides. He is a serious defensive player who blends into the attack very well. Proof of this is that he is a great assistant to his teammates. This is helped by his good kick from set pieces, another of the qualities that make Molina a very complete player. Welcome, Nahuel!”, quoted the club on its official website after the presentation after the medical review.

Born in Embalse, Córdoba, the current defender was trained in the Infantiles de Boca and was at the club until he was 22 years old. Its premiere in Primera was in 2016 in the stage of Rodolfo Arruabarrena as DT: he played only nine games and, after not having a place, he was transferred first to Defense and Justice and later to Rosario Central.

In 2020 he returned to the club with the current leadership and his father, after several crossovers in the media with the Football Council whose main face is Juan roman riquelme, did not renew the link and went to play in Italy. “Being able to play here for me is a dream. On my part, responsibility, sacrifice and everything that the club entails, ”said Molina in his presentation.

Molina became the starting right back for Scaloni in the Argentine team (REUTERS / Javier Torres)

KEEP READING:

From expelling Totti in 2002 to being imprisoned for drug trafficking in the US: interview with Byron Moreno, the “most controversial” referee in World Cup history

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ultimatum to achieve his departure from Manchester United