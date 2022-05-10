Atlético Madrid broke the streak and won the classic 1-0 against Real for the Spanish League

* The best actions in the home of Aleti

The Real Madrid won the title in the Spanish League, but the last classic bears the signature of Atlético. The group led by Diego Simeone won 1-0, thanks to a penalty goal from Yannick Ferreira Carrasco 40 minutes into the first stage. Thus, he broke an adverse streak in the Derby: he had not been able to celebrate against Merengue since 2018, when he won the European Super Cup.

On the 35th date of the elite contest in Spain, the Wanda Metropolitano stadium not only celebrated the victory against the usual rival, but also clenched its fist because it was one step away from guaranteeing a place in the next Champions League: Aleti is fourth with 64 units, six more than Betis (58), with nine points at stake.

Real presented an alternative formation after the great victory they achieved against Manchester City (3-1), which allowed them to access the Champions League final against Liverpool, to be played on May 28 in Paris. Thus, for example, coach Carlo Ancelotti kept names such as Karim Benzema, Luka Modric or Vinicius Junior (these last two entered in the second half).

Atlético, on the other hand, had much more at stake than honor. And he was warned at the start in the intensity raised. In the penalty, the Brazilian Matheus Cunha fell in the visitors’ area after a stomp by Jesús Vallejo. The referee was summoned by the VAR, reviewed the action and sanctioned the maximum penalty. The Belgian Carrasco took charge of the execution and resolved with solvency.

In the epilogue, with the changes, it was when Real pressed the most: Asensio had it and Oblak avoided the fall of his fence. In the aftershocks, once again Carrasco (shot on the post) and the entered Antoine Griezmann were able to increase the score. Neither of them managed to pierce the arches. And the victory remained for Aleti, who broke the drought of classics and was one step away from guaranteeing their passage to the next Champions League.

