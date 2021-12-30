Atlus, developer of Personality and Shin Megami Tensei, hopes to unencumber every other nice recreation in 2022 – what can we find out about him?

Subsequent 12 months, the improvement studio of Personality and Shin Megami Tensei, Atlus, needs to release a brand new recreation that additional consolidates the corporate’s standing as a among the best Eastern studio.

As reported via Gematsu, Famitsu has requested quite a lot of online game firms about their targets and ambitions for 2022 as this 12 months attracts to a detailed, and Atlus’s Shinjiro Takada has mentioned some cool issues for enthusiasts of the studio’s video games.

Takada, head of franchises like Shin Megami Tensei and Etrian Odyssey, says: “I selected ‘Problem’ as my key phrase for 2022 in hopes of freeing a identify to the sector that may transform a mainstay for Atlus. ” And continues: “The team of workers is operating exhausting on building to make one thing this is attention-grabbing and enjoyable for everybody, so I might be happy in the event you would stay up for it.“

In this day and age, we all know of 3 tasks that Atlus is operating on. At The Sport Awards 2021 a port of Personality 4 Enviornment Ultimax was once introduced that can be launched on March 17, 2022 for PC, PS4 and Nintendo Transfer. Moreover, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim can be launched for Nintendo Transfer on April 22, 2022; It at the start introduced on PS4 in 2020. The newest is Venture Re Delusion, which is administered via a brand new building workforce known as Studio 0. It was once published again in 2016, however no longer a lot details about the sport has been published but.

It is unclear if Re Delusion is the sport Takada is speaking about.. On the other hand, in an interview with Famitsu in December 2020, Atlus manufacturer Katsura Hashino mentioned that recreation building was once at its height and that he want to give main points on its gameplay quickly.

There could also be a imaginable Atlus recreation known as “Venture Pen” that seemed within the Australian govt’s rating database in November, so it might be every other risk.

“With the discharge of Shin Megami Tensei V in any case, we’re taking a ruin, even though we are hoping to announce one thing as neatly this 12 months 2022, so keep tuned.“, explains Takada.

This 12 months, Atlus localized Personality 5 Strikers and Shin Megami Tensei III HD Remaster, in addition to freeing a simultaneous international model of Shin Megami Tensei V, of which we introduced you our whole research.. Confidently Atlus continues with international releases of long term video games. so Western enthusiasts can experience them concurrently Eastern enthusiasts.