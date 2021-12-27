ATM Theft In Maharashtra: Explosives have been blown up in an ATM system, then thieves stole Rs 16 lakh

ATM Theft In Maharashtra: You will have to have heard many incidents of ATM robbery, however in Maharashtra, one such incident of ATM robbery has come to the fore, which has taken other people by way of wonder. In reality, thieves blew up an ATM system the use of explosives and the ATM used to be blown up. In the meantime, thieves stole about Rs 16 lakh from the ATM. This incident is from Chimbali space of ​​Pune, Maharashtra. In line with the scoop of PTI, this robbery has been carried out on Sunday morning. This thief has been carried out with entire making plans.Additionally Learn – ATM Laws To Exchange From January 1, 2022: From January 1, 2022, the principles for withdrawal of cash from ATM will exchange, know- how a lot would be the charge?

Allow us to let you know that the incident of robbery used to be performed when other people have been sound asleep of their houses within the morning. Right through this, with the assistance of gelatin sticks, thieves entered the personal financial institution ATM and blew up the ATM system. After the blast, the ATM system used to be blown to items and the thieves performed the robbery. In line with DCP Manchak Ipper of Pimpri Chinchwad Police, Rs 17 lakh has been stolen.

Some footage of this incident have additionally surfaced. It may be obviously observed within the footage that in any case, what has turn out to be of the ATM blast. That is the second one such incident in Pune rural space this 12 months during which an ATM used to be blown up with explosives and cash used to be stolen.