Atmanirbhar Bharat Week: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will start ‘Self-reliant India Week’ today, know what will be its benefits

new Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will start ‘Self-Reliant India Week’ on Monday. This information was given in an official statement. The Defense Minister’s office tweeted late on Sunday night that the program would be organized at 3:30 pm. Also Read – PM will present the outline of self-reliant India on August 15: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

“A ‘self-reliant India’ will be built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will be self-reliant in the fields of bread, clothing, housing, health and education,” Singh said in a program organized through digital medium. Also Read – Andaman Nicobar will no longer have any problem in digital connectivity with the outside world: PM Modi

He said that the Prime Minister had announced the creation of a new India on the occasion of the hundredth anniversary of Champaran in 2017. Singh said, “Now the Prime Minister has made it clear that when we lay the foundation of a new India, then it will be full of confidence and self-reliance.” Also Read – P. Chidambaram announces sarcasm, announces Rajnath Singh, says – promise of explosion and end with whispers

Let us tell you that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Sunday that under the ‘Self-reliant India’ initiative, the import of 101 devices will be banned to increase production of defense goods in the country. Singh tweeted that the Ministry of Defense is now ready to take big steps to take forward the ‘Self-reliant India’ initiative.

He said that the government will ban the import of 101 devices to increase defense related manufacturing in the country and this decision will provide huge opportunities to the Indian defense industry. Singh said that the list of 101 defense items marked for import restrictions includes cannon, assault rifle, transport aircraft. He said that the plan to ban the import of 101 defense items will be implemented in a phased manner between 2020 and 2024.

Singh said on Twitter that steps would be taken to ensure domestic production deadline for military goods marked for a ban on imports and more defense equipment would be phased out for a ban on imports. The Defense Minister said that the government has allocated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign purchases in two parts. Singh said that in the budget 2020-21, a separate item of about Rs 52,000 crore has been prepared for domestic capital purchases.