ATN Entertainment Taps Literary & Talent Manager Mike Diaz (EXCLUSIVE)

ATN Entertainment, Jennifer Aurianne DaRe’s Hollywood-based expertise administration firm, has welcomed literary and expertise supervisor Mike Diaz to the corporate.

In his new function, Diaz will focus his time on the corporate’s expertise roster and growing shopper tasks to take to market. Diaz is becoming a member of the manufacturing firm from the Coronel Group, the place he established a profitable observe file working with actors, writers and administrators. Diaz started his profession at Principato Younger, now generally known as Artists First. Certainly one of his literary purchasers from the Coronel Group, screenwriter Dan Benamor, has adopted Diaz to ATN Entertainment.

“To be a part of an organization that’s deeply dedicated to each their purchasers and producing top-quality content material with an emphasis on inventive expression is kind of the respect,” Diaz mentioned in a press release. “I sit up for contributing to that dedication by way of compelling storytelling and the burgeoning storytellers themselves.”

“Mike’s tenacity and keenness for nice expertise and improvement permeates every part he does and he’s an simple asset to ATN’s rising crew,” DaRe mentioned. “I’ve been looking for somebody who shares my imaginative and prescient and is a real collaborator and I’ve discovered that in Mike. I’m past thrilled to have him be part of the crew and broaden our leisure footprint in all sides of the trade.”

Present ATN tasks and shopper work embrace shopper Mary Anne McGarry’s new closely recurring function on Lorne Michaels’ “Miracle Employees, Oregon Path” alongside government producers Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe. Moreover, Mike Diaz is producing The Mattachine Household with shopper Andrew Vallentine. A few of ATN’s purchasers embrace Karen Obilom (“Video games Individuals Play,” “Doom Patrol”) and Charlie Bushnell (“Diary of a Future President”).