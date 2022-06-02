Atomic Heart studio, the Russian BioShock, responds to rumors of a possible delay

The Mundfish FPS is planned for the end of 2022, but recent information pointed to 2023.

If you feel like BioShock, you may have Atomic Heart in your sights, a first-person shooter that takes us to an alternative version of the Soviet Union. at the beginning of the year, Mundfish set the launch window for the end of 2022, but in the last few hours rumors have come out that spoke of a change of plans.

According to sources from the Polish media XGP, the wave of delays would also affect Atomic Heart, which could not finally arrive this year. The information gained strength after the insider Nibel echoed her, but the study has denied the delay in a later communication.

A source spoke of complications due to the blockade of RussiaThe source justified the delay to the Polish outlet on the grounds that Mundfish is a Russian studio, and the war in ukraine would have affected as a result of complications from global sanctions. From the team they assure that they do not have offices or links in Poland, so they do not validate the source, although they do not reaffirm the launch date.

In the absence of news in this regard, for now we can do nothing but wait for the launch of Atomic Heart on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S by the end of 2022. From the beginning, the title surprised by its graphics and its curious proposal, in addition to having presented several videos with gameplay to whet the appetite.

More about: Atomic Heart, Mundfish, Delay, Bioshock and Russia.