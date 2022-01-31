Atrauli Constituency: Atrauli is probably the most VIP seat of Aligarh, Kalyan Singh has as soon as been an MLA right here, know what the figures say

Atrauli Meeting Election 2022: Atrauli meeting seat of Aligarh district is probably the most VIP seat within the district. Right here within the yr 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) had received. On the identical time, it is going to be vital to look the lead to want of which birthday party. In this type of scenario, we’re going to come up with some details about this seat. In 2017, a complete of 49.61 in step with cent votes had been solid in Atrauli. The BJP had fielded Sandeep Singh right here in 2017, Samajwadi Celebration had fielded Viresh Yadav. Viresh Yadav used to be defeated by means of Sandeep Singh by means of 50,967 votes. Allow us to tell that the previous Leader Minister of the state Kalyan Singh is the MLA from Atrauli meeting seat.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Hypothesis of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son Mayank becoming a member of SP intensifies

Congress candidate Dharmendra Lodhi

Congress Celebration has made Dharmendra Lodhi its candidate from Atrauli Constituency. Atrauli is probably the most VIP seat of the district. It's because Sandeep Singh, the grandson of former Leader Minister and Governor Kalyan Singh and minister within the provide executive, has additionally fielded from the BJP right here. Then again, Congress candidate Dharmendra Pradhan has instructed on January 21 that he has been threatened with withdrawal of nomination. They have got been known as and threatened to withdraw the nomination at any value. Dharmendra Lodhi has stated that he has been threatened that within the remaining election, BSP candidate Dharmendra Chaudhary used to be killed. If the nomination isn't withdrawn, then you are going to be killed like that.

who’s the candidate

Congress- Dharmendra Kumar

Samajwadi Celebration- Viresh Yadav

Bahujan Samaj Celebration- Omvir Singh

Bharatiya Janata Celebration- Sandeep Singh

2017 meeting election outcome

Within the 2017 meeting elections, BJP's Sandeep Kumar Singh had received, who's these days a minister within the state executive. Allow us to tell that during 2nd position used to be Samajwadi Celebration chief Viresh Yadav and in 3rd position used to be Bahujan Samaj Celebration chief Ilyas Chaudhary. Sandeep Kumar Singh were given general 1,15,397 votes. Viresh Yadav were given 64,430 votes and Ilyas Chaudhary were given 45,041 votes.

When who received the Atrauli seat

2017- Sandeep Kumar Singh- BJP

2012- Viresh Yadav- Samajwadi Celebration

2007- Premlata Deva- BJP

2002- Umesh Kumari- BJP

1996- Kalyan Singh- BJP

1993- Kalyan Singh- BJP

1991- Kalyan Singh Madholi- BJP