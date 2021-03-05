Atresmedia Cine Taps ‘Ane’s’ David Perez Sanudo for ‘Cava dos Fosas’

Atresmedia Cine, one among Spain’s greatest movie manufacturing firms, has tapped David Pérez Sañudo, writer-director of “Ane,” the nation’s greatest first function breakout of 2020, to put in writing and direct a brand new film, an adaptation of Felix García Hernán’s “Cava dos fosas.”

A part of Spain’s Buendía Estudios, a 50/50 three way partnership between broadcaster Atresmedia and pay TV/SVOD large Movistar Plus, Atresmedia Cine has optioned in exclusivity rights to the novel.

Information of Pérez Sañudo’s second function comes on the eve of the Spanish Academy’s thirty fifth Goya Awards the place “Ane” is nominated in 5 classes – finest image, new director, actress, tailored screenplay, supporting actress – a measure of the trade affect that “Ane” has achieved since its world premiere at September’s San Sebastian Movie Competition. Pérez Sañudo was chosen by Selection on this week’s Berlin protection as one among Spain’s 2021 10 skills to trace.

Felix García Hernán burst onto the scene early final yr with the publication of “Cava dos fosas,” described as against the law thriller of brutal drive which interweaves two occasions – Eighties Spain, a number of years after Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, and the current – in a narrative of vengeance, conceived previously and consummated within the current.

“Cava dos fosas” was nominated for Spain’s third crime novel Noir and Deadly Prize and gained the perfect new writer award on the 2020 Estandarte Prizes.

Set to shoot this yr, “Cava dos fosas” will premiere in 2022, stated Mercedes Gamero, Atresmedia Cine CEO.

“There’s one factor that pursuits me most about ‘Cava dos fosas’: Its addressing a convulsed time, which nonetheless wants extra evaluation, when the legacy of Francoism nonetheless feeds into lots of the practices of various our bodies and establishments, and which nonetheless echo down to the current,” stated Perez Sañudo.

He added: “This atmosphere, darkish presence, doesn’t solely infects the collective, however permeates society, affecting its characters.”

“Because the acclaimed and prized ‘Ane’ demonstrates, this challenge couldn’t be in higher palms,” García added.

A assured, multi-level mother-daughter relationship story set in opposition to the background of the development of a high-speed prepare community in Bilbao, “Ane” underscored García Sañudo’s capability to meld drama and thriller, social and private limitations, psychology observance and historic interval, in a film of fashion and substance.

That talent set ought to stand him in good stead when adapting “Cava dos fosas,” a function movie challenge that marks a part of drive by Atresmedia Cine into upscale style – right here against the law thriller – that goes past the native comedies which have come more and more to dominate Spain’s field workplace.

“Individuals typically suppose Atresmedia Cine solely produces native comedies,” Gamero stated at San Sebastian. “Our slate is far broader,” she countered.