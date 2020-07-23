AT&T Chief Sees More Movies Heading to Streaming Amid Pandemic

Warner Bros. is adjusting its film manufacturing and distribution plans in gentle of the extended shutdown of theaters pushed by the coronavirus pandemic, AT&T CEO John Stankey instructed buyers Thursday.

Stankey emphasised that the studio nonetheless “believes within the theatrical expertise” however mentioned it’s inevitable that some titles deliberate for a standard theatrical may have to shift to streaming platforms together with WarnerMedia’s newly launched HBO Max.

“There’s no query the longer this goes on there’s going to be some content material on the margin that we take a look at and say that it could be higher served to be distributed in a distinct assemble,” Stankey mentioned, talking on AT&T’s second quarter earnings name. He was fast to add that big-budget occasion films like Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and the upcoming “Surprise Girl” sequel “Surprise Girl 1984” would nonetheless be destined for the massive display.

On Monday, Warner Bros. delayed the discharge of “Tenet” for the third time, shifting it indefinitely from its Aug. 12 goal date.

“Some content material goes to be extra pleasant and higher to see in theaters than in the lounge,” Stankey mentioned. “We wish to work with our theatrical companions and exhibitors and check out to get by way of this very troublesome interval.”

Warner Bros. has additionally moved a few of its future manufacturing slate round and “retooled” some properties to make them extra suited to an SVOD launch.

“There are going to be some shifts as we transfer ahead right here,” Stankey mentioned. In some circumstances the studio is “selecting to government the film as a direct-to-streaming assemble.”

Stankey additionally emphasised that with the HBO Max platform, WarnerMedia and its dad or mum firm now have rather more flexibility to discover houses for its content material. “I like that now we have that possibility now,” he mentioned of HBO Max.

The migration of function movies to streaming platforms has been a supply of pressure between studios and exhibitors at a time when the coronavirus lockdown and social distancing measures have walloped the financial system and compelled the closure of film theaters around the globe.

In the course of the convention name, Stankey and AT&T chief monetary officer John Stephens additionally made references to a downsizing effort that’s below method that’s anticipated to end in vital layoffs. It’s unclear how onerous WarnerMedia divisions shall be hit, but it surely’s understood a assessment of operations throughout Warner Bros., HBO and different firm divisions is in progress.

Stankey, who took the reins as CEO on July 1 from his longtime mentor Randall Stephenson, known as it a part of a “transformation” initiative to refocus one of many nation’s oldest company manufacturers to deploy sources to these areas “instantly serving clients.”

“A workforce realignment and discount of labor prices is below method,” Stankey mentioned.

One place the place AT&T will possible discover labor financial savings is in its retail retailer operations. After the lengthy shutdown pressured by the coronavirus disaster, Stankey mentioned that a few of the firm’s “least productive” shops won’t reopen.

(Pictured: “Tenet”)