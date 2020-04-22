AT&T Q1 Hurt by COVID-19 and Declines at WarnerMedia and Pay-TV Unit – Variety

AT&T missed income and earnings estimates for the primary quarter of 2020, with a 4.6% top-line decline pushed by decrease income at WarnerMedia and ongoing losses in its pay-TV biz, which shed 1 million subscribers within the interval. The telco additionally blamed the present coronavirus disaster as slicing into earnings.

The corporate reported Q1 income of $42.78 billion and web earnings of $4.58 billion (adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share). Wall Road consensus estimates pegged income at $44.15 billion and adjusted EPS at 85 cents.

The lower-than-expected income was “primarily as a consequence of declines at WarnerMedia reflecting robust theatrical carryover revenues within the first quarter of 2019,” in addition to continued declines in video subscriptions and legacy providers, AT&T mentioned.

The COVID-19 pandemic diminished earnings by $433 million (or 5 cents per share) within the first quarter and minimize income by $600 million (principally from decrease sports-related promoting and decrease wi-fi tools gross sales), in response to AT&T. Backing out the affect of the coronavirus disaster, “the quarter was about what we anticipated — robust wi-fi numbers that lined the HBO Max funding, and produced steady EBITDA and EBITDA margins,” Randall Stephenson, AT&T’s chairman and CEO, mentioned in saying earnings.

In reporting Q1 earnings, AT&T mentioned, “As a result of lack of visibility associated to COVID-19 pandemic and restoration, the corporate has withdrawn monetary steering at this time.” The corporate final month warned traders that the COVID-19 pandemic may have a cloth affect on the enterprise.

For Q1, WarnerMedia had $7.Four billion in income, down 12.2% from $8.Four billion from a 12 months earlier. The largest hit to the media section’s prime line was a $540 million decline for the “eliminations and different” line merchandise.

Turner income for the primary quarter of 2020 was $3.2 billion, down 8.2%, pushed by decrease advert income primarily from the cancellation of the NCAA March Insanity males’s basketball match. HBO’s income was $1.5 billion, down 0.9%, whereas working bills elevated 13.9% to $1.1 billion primarily due to content material investments for HBO Max.

AT&T mentioned Warner Bros.’s 7.9% decline in income for Q1, to $3.2 billion, was attributable to “unfavorable comparisons” to the prior-year interval (which included carryover income from the theatrical launch of “Aquaman”). WB additionally had decrease preliminary telecast revenues for the latest quarter ensuing from coronavirus-related TV manufacturing delays.

The telco’s pay-TV enterprise, in the meantime, continued its downward trajectory: Video leisure income dropped 8.4% 12 months over 12 months, to $7.Four billion.

AT&T had roughly 19.Four million video connections at the tip of March — down 1.04 million sequentially and a 19% year-over-year drop. The Q1 numbers included a web lack of of 897,000 subs for DirecTV and AT&T TV, the telco’s broadband-delivered pay-TV service. Subscribers to the AT&T TV Now over-the-top video service declined by 138,000.

A day earlier, WarnerMedia introduced Could 27 because the launch date for HBO Max, its super-sized subscription video service engineered to battle Netflix, Hulu and others. AT&T will bundle HBO Max with its costliest TV, wi-fi and web plans and provide free trials for many different clients starting from one to 12 months. As well as, HBO subs on DirecTV and different AT&T TV providers will probably be routinely upgraded to HBO Max.

AT&T reported $147.2 in long-term debt at the tip of March, versus $151.Three billion at the tip of 2019. Money and equivalents stood at $9.96 billion at the tip of Q1, down from $12.13 billion three months prior.

Throughout a convention name with Wall Road analysts, AT&T leaders emphasised that the corporate continues to be producing stable money circulate and has flexibility in its credit score agreements.

Stephenson and CFO John Stephens assured analysts that the corporate was dedicated to creating its dividend funds, paying down its mountain of debt and investing in development initiatives such because the enlargement of 5G service within the U.S. and HBO Max. Within the face of COVID-19 headwinds, nonetheless, the corporate has suspended its inventory buyback program and withdrawn earlier monetary steering for 2020.

“AT&T has been by quite a lot of different crises earlier than. Every time you’ve seen us emerge in a stronger place,” Stephenson mentioned.

John Stankey, AT&T chief working officer, referenced the motion at Warner Bros. and different Hollywood studios to make films that had been destined for theatrical launch obtainable for on-demand purchases given the unprecedented shuttering of film theaters. He famous that the long-term change in shopper habits spurred by the pandemic is more likely to drive bigger adjustments in distribution and advertising and marketing methods.

“This may change many issues together with shopper behaviors and expectations,” Stankey mentioned. He pointed to the choice introduced Tuesday by Warner Bros. to make its family-friendly “Scoob” animated film obtainable for $19.99 as a rental or $24.99 on the market as of Could 15. The title will ultimately wind up on HBO Max.

“We’re rethinking our theatrical mannequin. We’re accelerating efforts in keeping with the fast adjustments in shopper habits from the pandemic,” Stankey mentioned. “We’re centered on discovering and leveraging the brand new regular throughout all of our operations.”

Stephenson and different executives mentioned the shift in AT&T’s mobile and wi-fi community utilization patterns has been dramatic in current weeks as exercise has clearly moved out of city enterprise facilities to suburbs and residential areas amid widespread work-from-home mandates.

“We’re seeing heavy, heavy volumes out of the house,” Stephenson mentioned. “It’s spectacular to see how a lot (financial) exercise is happening by advantage of the connectivity facilitated into the houses.”

Stephenson and Stankey credited AT&T’s investments in its community capabilities as positioning the corporate properly for the work-from-home second. “We as an trade are taking quite a lot of satisfaction when it comes to how these networks are standing as much as the shift in quantity and the rise in quantity,” Stephenson mentioned.

Stephenson asserted that the lighter regulatory method to high-speed information providers within the U.S. in comparison with different nations has paid off, as service suppliers had extra monetary incentives to construct robust networks with the flexibility to increase as demand for broadband providers grows apace.

“The motivation to take a position, constructing capability and cushions of capability are taking part in out,” Stephenson mentioned. “We hope as we come out of this our public coverage of us take a tough look at this.”

In the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, AT&T mentioned it has instituted work-from-home insurance policies, with about 50% of its workers working remotely. The telco mentioned it has adopted “safety protocols” for individuals who can’t make money working from home.

Cynthia Littleton contributed to this report.