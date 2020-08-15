AT&T Says Restrictions on NFL Sunday Ticket Streaming Have Not Changed

Sorry, soccer followers: AT&T mentioned it isn’t altering the restrictions for the NFL Sunday Ticket out-of-market video games package deal for the upcoming season.

To buy Sunday Ticket, you have to nonetheless be both a DirecTV subscriber, or — if you happen to don’t subscribe to the satellite tv for pc TV service — chances are you’ll be eligible to get the streaming model of the service if you happen to dwell in “choose areas inside numerous metropolitan cities,” can’t get satellite tv for pc TV, otherwise you’re a university scholar.

A report Friday on weblog web site TVAnswerMan.com famous that the streaming model of Sunday Ticket is offered in 29 U.S. markets to non-DirecTV subscribers. However in line with AT&T, this isn’t new (and the package deal is offered solely in some areas of these markets).

“The eligibility necessities [for NFL Sunday Ticket] have remained the identical for the final 5 years,” AT&T AVP of company communications Jim Greer mentioned.

Final 12 months, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned the league wished to broaden the distribution of Sunday Ticket to on-line platforms along with DirecTV, which might have ended the satcaster’s unique rights on the out-of-market video games package deal. However that hasn’t occurred.

Based on AT&T’s web site, the nflsundayticket.television streaming service “is barely out there to non-DirecTV clients who dwell in choose multi-dwelling unit buildings (flats, condos, and so forth.,) nationwide within the U.S. the place DirecTV service shouldn’t be out there, dwell in choose areas inside numerous metropolitan cities, dwell in a residence that has been verified as unable to obtain DirecTV satellite tv for pc TV service as a result of obstructions blocking entry to satellite tv for pc indicators, or are faculty college students.”

Sunday Ticket first launched in 1994 on DirecTV, and within the U.S. it’s the one place to (legally) watch all the NFL’s regular-season Sunday daytime matchups.

DirecTV is providing a particular promo to new subscribers, giving them NFL Sunday Ticket Max — which incorporates the Pink Zone Channel displaying each scoring drive in addition to the DirecTV Fantasy Zone Channel — for no further price, in the event that they signal a two-year contract and purchase a Selection package deal or larger.

In any other case, the bottom 2020 NFL Sunday Ticket is priced at $293.94 and the Sunday Ticket Max tier is $395.94.

The 2020 NFL common season is about to kick off Sept. 10 with the Thursday Evening Soccer matchup between the Texans and Chiefs, which can air on NBC.