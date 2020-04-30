AT&T to Combine Xandr Ad-Tech Business With WarnerMedia – Variety

AT&T mentioned it will fold its stand-alone Xandr ad-tech unit into WarnerMedia, simply weeks after the CEO of Xandr abruptly departed.

Gerhard Zeiler, who was named chief income officer of WarnerMedia final yr, and oversees promoting, distribution and worldwide operations, will supervise all ad-sales outreach throughout AT&T going ahead, the corporate mentioned. Kirk McDonald, chief enterprise officer of Xandr, will proceed to lead the unit, reporting to Zeiler. The Xandr staff will function individually from WarnerMedia’s ad-sales efforts, however the two models have been working extra intently in latest months.

The transfer represents a reversal of hopes for Xandr, which was fashioned as a separate enterprise in 2017 simply as AT&T was pursuing its $85.four billion buy of the media conglomerate beforehand generally known as Time Warner. AT&T employed Brian Lesser, a high government at WPP’s massive GroupM media-buying operation, to construct a enterprise geared toward serving to advertisers use knowledge to place advertising pitches extra exactly and create new industrial codecs that might be utilized in streaming video and broadband venues.

Certainly, Lesser initially reported instantly to Randall Stephenson, the chairman and CEO of AT&T. In August of 2018, AT&T spent a reported $1.6 billion to purchase ad-tech agency AppNexus, which operates on-line advert exchanges that assist advertisers goal particular client audiences by inserting adverts throughout dozens of internet sites.

Stephenson will step down as CEO in July, and John Stankey, who’s at the moment the telecom large’s chief working officer, will succeed him.

The choice to mix the 2 companies comes amid an expectation of a extreme pullback in advert spending due to the coronavirus pandemic. Journey advertisers, film studios and automotive entrepreneurs are among the many Madison Avenue classes which have throttled again on advertising in latest weeks. AT&T’s resolution might spur questions on different ad-tech operations at rival considerations. Comcast, for instance, operates FreeWheel, a unit that operates individually from NBCUniversal’s massive ad-sales operations.

AT&T launched Xandr – the title is a tip of the hat to Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the phone – with nice fanfare. Madison Avenue was so concerned with listening to extra concerning the unit that many company luminaries traveled to Santa Barbara conferences for 2 consecutive autumns to hear Lesser focus on how Xandr would assist make TV promoting as environment friendly and focused because the commercials that seem on digital media, the place entrepreneurs can use knowledge and IP addresses to decide extra a few client than simply gender or age

And but, AT&T discovered having two distinct groups speaking with advertisers and media consumers created confusion within the market. After serving to to discovered Open AP, an trade consortium devoted to serving to advertisers create new consumer-data measurements that can be utilized throughout totally different TV networks, WarnerMedia pulled out after the AT&T merger, largely as a result of Xandr hoped to chart its personal course in that enterprise, Regardless of making progress – Xandr’s income within the fourth quarter of 2019 got here to $607 million, in contrast with $381 million within the fourth quarter of 2017 – the corporate was more and more paired with WarnerMedia’s personal Madison Avenue outreach.

“We’re in unprecedented instances that amplify the precedence throughout each WarnerMedia and Xandr, to ship invaluable outcomes and outcomes for our businesses and shoppers,” mentioned Zeiler, in a ready assertion. “Now greater than ever, we’d like to simplify promoting and additional our market capabilities for our prospects. That is completed via one holistic dialog that spans premium content material and trusted environments, alongside confirmed and superior advert capabilities.”

Lesser left Xandr simply because the unit appeared to be gaining new momentum. In March, the corporate struck a pact with AMC Networks, Walt Disney and WarnerMedia that had them collaborating in a shopping for platform that enables advertisers to outline narrower viewers segments and attain them with TV programming. He was mentioned to have been in rivalry to be CEO of WarnerMedia, and determined to depart when it turned evident to him that he wouldn’t get the job. AT&T mentioned in April that Jason Kilar, a founding government of Hulu, would take over as WarnerMedia CEO.

Xandr nonetheless has an necessary position to play. AT&T mentioned one of many duties set earlier than the joint ad-sales pressure was devising new industrial codecs for the corporate’s soon-to-launch HBO Max streaming-video service. An ad-supported tier for the service is predicted to launch in 2021.

