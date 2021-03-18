AT&T to Count HBO Max Toward Data Usage Caps, Citing California Law

AT&T will begin counting streaming video utilized by HBO Max — and different telco-owned apps — towards wi-fi subscribers’ month-to-month data-usage caps. Beforehand, AT&T had supplied limitless utilization of such providers over its personal networks for no additional change. The telecom and media conglomerate blamed California’s not too long ago enacted net-neutrality regulation for the change.

“On condition that the web doesn’t acknowledge state borders, the brand new regulation not solely ends our means to supply California prospects such free knowledge providers but additionally equally impacts our prospects in states past California,” AT&T stated in an announcement Wednesday.

California’s web neutrality regulation was handed in 2018 however solely final month did a federal courtroom flip down telecom suppliers’ requests to delay its adoption. The regulation bars web service suppliers from blocking or slowing down web entry — simply because the FCC’s Open Web guidelines adopted in 2015 underneath the Obama administration did, earlier than these have been mothballed underneath Trump. The FCC underneath President Biden is predicted to search reinstatement of the Open Web guidelines.

Nonetheless, California’s web neutrality regulation additionally bans “zero-rating” (or “sponsored knowledge”) plans, which permit web service suppliers to exempt particular providers from counting in opposition to a person’s knowledge cap. In 2017, the FCC underneath Trump dropped an inquiry into whether or not zero-rated plans violated web neutrality rules.

Beforehand AT&T’s DirecTV unit had supplied “Data Free TV,” permitting prospects to stream their content material over AT&T wi-fi service with out it counting in opposition to their wi-fi knowledge plan. HBO Max, from AT&T’s WarnerMedia, additionally has been obtainable to AT&T wi-fi prospects with out that utilization counting towards their month-to-month knowledge limits.

The telco stated its wi-fi division “has for years brazenly invited any entity to turn into a wi-fi knowledge sponsor on the identical phrases and situations.”

Within the U.S., AT&T’s wi-fi and broadband enterprise is a key distributor of HBO Max, representing about 25% of subscribers, in accordance to the corporate. AT&T bundles HBO Max without spending a dime with its highest-priced wi-fi plans, which provide limitless knowledge so aren’t affected by the brand new coverage.

AT&T stated it “strongly advocate[s]” for Congress to undertake federal laws that gives “clear, constant and everlasting web neutrality guidelines for everybody to observe” and makes web entry obtainable and reasonably priced to all Individuals.

“A state-by-state strategy to ‘web neutrality’ is unworkable,” the corporate stated.