AT&T TV’s Nationwide Launch Sidelines DirecTV, Intros Plans With Sticker Shock

AT&T has formally kicked DirecTV, which has been hemorrhaging subscribers, to the again burner of its pay-TV technique. However its new internet-fueled competitor possible gained’t stanch the cord-cutting bleeding.

Beginning this week, the telco is throwing all its weight behind AT&T TV, which launches nationwide March 2. Constructed on an Android-based set-top, the broadband-delivered service gives a lineup of lots of of reside TV channels; 500 hours of DVR cupboard space; and 40,000 on-demand titles, which could be streamed on a cellular gadget anyplace within the U.S.

It’s additionally AT&T’s first TV product to embrace different streaming companies, with entry to Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora — and HBO Max, when it launches in Might — together with greater than 5,000 apps by way of the Google Play retailer, like these for Uber and Starbucks (in case you wish to order a latte out of your TV).

Plus, the AT&T TV voice-enabled distant management is built-in with Google Assistant, which helps you to instruct it to tune to a channel, seek for reveals or films, present a climate report and even dim the living-room lights you probably have a appropriate smart-home setup. “We’ve constructed a next-generation, premium leisure expertise that may be the hub of your property,” stated G.W. Shaw, VP of video product administration.

From right here on out, “Our lead TV merchandise might be AT&T TV and HBO Max,” stated Rasesh Patel, AT&T’s govt VP of broadband and video. DirecTV plans will nonetheless be accessible, however not actively marketed.

The telco plans to roll out a splashy advert marketing campaign for AT&T TV that includes spokes-celebs touting the glories of the brand new voice controls, together with LeBron James, Missy Elliott, Martha Stewart — and “Sesame Avenue’s” Cookie Monster.



AT&T TV advert with NBA star LeBron James

The hope is that AT&T TV, which the corporate has examined out in 13 trial markets for a number of months, can reverse the large subscriber slide that has peeled off thousands and thousands of pay-TV prospects from DirecTV for the reason that firm acquired the service for $49 billion in 2015. AT&T misplaced a staggering 4.1 million video subscribers final 12 months (together with practically 1.2 million in This fall alone).

The issue with the brand new providing? Whereas AT&T TV has engaging intro pricing, the packages require prospects to lock in to two-year contract — with costs practically doubling after 12 months.

For instance, the entry-level Leisure plan, with about 70 cable channels plus locals, has a promo price of $49.99 monthly for the primary 12 months. However beginning within the 13th month, that spikes 86%, to $93 monthly. AT&T TV’s top-end Final tier, with greater than 170 channels, is $69.99 month-to-month for the primary 12 months, then bumps up 93% to $135 monthly. Premium channels like HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz and Epix value additional (though new prospects will get all of these thrown in free for 3 months).

Requested whether or not AT&T is worried about subscribers’ sticker shock as soon as their charges go up, Patel stated, “We really feel actually good in regards to the product expertise. It’s very distinctive.” He added that as a result of AT&T TV works over any broadband connection, “it expands the markets we will serve,” together with in areas like residence buildings the place DirecTV’s satellites can’t attain.

The corporate is also launching 1-gigabit broadband throughout its wireline footprint, priced at $40 monthly when prospects get it in a bundle with AT&T TV. As well as, in case you pair AT&T TV with the telco’s broadband or wi-fi plans, you’ll get a $10 month-to-month low cost on the TV plan — which can not look like such an excellent deal as soon as the Yr 2 value escalators on AT&T TV kick in. AT&T TV could be self-installed (“No satellite tv for pc dish, no cable field, no appointments mandatory,” per its advertising and marketing website), which moreover being extra handy for purchasers additionally saves the corporate cash.



AT&T TV’s Android-based set-top and voice distant

For all of AT&T TV’s whizzy options and promise of simple setup, price-conscious customers will possible balk. Surveys constantly present that prime costs are the No. 1 motive folks lower the pay-TV twine. And the technique of luring prospects with low charges after which jacking them up is exactly what precipitated AT&T’s over-the-top video product (presently known as AT&T TV Now) to plummet from a peak of 1.86 million within the third quarter of 2018 to 926,000 on the finish of 2019.

“The second [internet TV services] attempt to normalize their costs, they unsurprisingly bleed subscribers,” Pivotal Analysis Group’s Jeffrey Wlodarczak famous in a Feb. 28 report.

Pay-TV companies nonetheless throw off tons of money, however the difficulty for AT&T is that it’s a shrinking enterprise that’s been dragging down the corporate’s progress profile. Its video leisure income final 12 months was $31.1 billion, down 3.7%.

Final fall, AT&T had been exploring a sale of DirecTV or a merger with satellite tv for pc rival Dish Community, the Wall Avenue Journal reported. Whereas AT&T chief working officer John Stankey subsequently denied that the telco deliberate to divest DirecTV, some trade observers predict such an consequence is inevitable. “It’s a non-public fairness deal ready to occur,” stated one media technique advisor, who requested anonymity as a result of AT&T is a consumer. “Had [CEO] Randall [Stephenson] foreseen the dominance of streaming again then, would DirecTV nonetheless have made sense? I believe the reply might be ‘no.’”

AT&T execs promise extra enhancements to come back to AT&T TV — which is constructed on a software-based platform, the identical stack that runs AT&T TV Now — to burnish its attraction. Patel stated prospects will see particular gives for HBO Max, commonly priced at $15 monthly, when it launches.

Whereas the service presently lacks Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, the telco is in talks to carry these to the platform. AT&T TV additionally doesn’t embrace NFL Sunday Ticket, a premium add-on package deal that gives each Sunday afternoon out-of-market recreation throughout the league’s common season. For now, the telco has rights to supply that solely by way of DirecTV.