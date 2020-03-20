AT&T Warns Coronavirus Financial Impact ‘Could Be Material,’ Nixes $4 Billion Stock-Buyback Plan

AT&T referred to as off plans to repurchase $Four billion in inventory through the second quarter — and has halted all different buybacks — saying it has determined to maintain the money to put money into its networks and in caring for staff through the coronavirus pandemic.

The telco, which made the disclosure Friday in an SEC submitting, stated that whereas its enterprise “continues to function successfully” through the COVID-19 outbreak the continued disaster might have a cloth influence on monetary outcomes.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has [affected] and can proceed affecting economies and companies all over the world. The impacts of the pandemic could possibly be materials, however as a result of evolving nature of this example, we’re not in a position right now to estimate the influence on our monetary or operational outcomes,” AT&T stated within the submitting.

Shares of AT&T fell greater than 8% initially of buying and selling Friday amid upticks for the Dow and S&P 500 indices. AT&T closed down 5.2% to $31.15 per share on Thursday.

AT&T stated it suspended all inventory repurchases “to keep up flexibility and concentrate on continued funding in serving our prospects, caring for our staff and enhancing our community, together with nationwide 5G,” the corporate stated. “These continued investments will assist guarantee the corporate is properly positioned when the pandemic passes and economies start to get well.”

Within the SEC submitting, the corporate cited coronavirus-related components that would “influence our means to serve prospects,” together with: effectiveness of COVID-19 mitigation measures; international financial circumstances; shopper spending; work-from-home tendencies; and provide chain sustainability. AT&T famous that the virus pandemic might lead to “elevated or decreased demand for our services.”

AT&T owns DirecTV and WarnerMedia, which has maintained plans to launch the HBO Max premium streaming service in Could. Final fall the corporate made a number of concessions underneath a cope with activist investor Elliott Administration, together with a dedication to chorus from main M&A following its offers for Time Warner and DirecTV.

AT&T final week was among the many cable and telecom firms that joined the FCC’s “Maintain Individuals Linked Pledge” to not lower off entry to prospects for 60 days, even within the occasion shoppers are unable to pay their payments.

Amongst different steps AT&T has taken in response to COVID-19, it stated all prospects with shopper house web wireline and stuck wi-fi web service won’t be topic to bandwidth caps — with the flexibility to make use of limitless web information with out penalty. Moreover, the corporate expanded eligibility of its Entry from AT&T program, which affords web service with speeds as much as 10 Mbps to low-income households for $10 per 30 days; new members of this system can obtain two months of free service.