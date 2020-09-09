Attack on central government in ‘Saamana’, told Kangana Ranaut – traitor and dishonest

Mumbai: Recently, Kangana Ranaut had targeted Maharashtra and the government there. After which the verbal war between Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Kangana Ranaut started. Not only this, notice was also issued by BMC to Kangana for breaking of his office. Also, Mumbai Police will investigate Kangana’s drug connection link now. But today, in the mouthpiece Saamna of Shiv Sena, Kangana Ranaut and the central government have been targeted fiercely. Also Read – BMC notice to Kangana, said – If you do not submit office papers in such an hour …

Today’s article in Saamna reads – It is also ‘…… ..’ to support the treason of traitorous journalists and betrayal artists to bring the political agenda to the fore. The religion of Hinduism and Sanskrit and the renunciation of 106 martyrs was insulted and by doing such insult, the Central Government is giving respect to the guard of special protection to the person who threw Chhatrapati Shivarai’s intoxicated at Maharashtra. Also Read – Sanjay Raut hit back at Kangana, said – who is this! It tried to insult Maharashtra

The article further wrote – If someone had made a derogatory statement about cities like Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Bhopal, would the Center have given him a security guard? Explain this to the BJP of Maharashtra. Let the Mumbai Police have been given the task to investigate the drug connection of Kangana Ranaut. At the same time Kangna has been given Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Also Read – Sanjay Raut said – Russia has made Corona vaccine, India is still selling ‘Bhabhiji Papad’