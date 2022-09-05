Attack on Cristina Kirchner: Fernando Sabag Montiel’s girlfriend was arrested

The young woman is 23 years old

By order of the federal judge Maria Eugenia Capuchettiwhich is investigating the attempted assassination of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, The Federal Police arrested the couple from Palermo on Sunday night in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Fernando Sabag Montielthe man accused of perpetrating that attack.

Is about Brenda Uliarte, 23, who was captured at the Palermo station of the San Martín railway by agents of the Department of the Antiterrorist Investigation Unit (DUIA). They managed to arrest her because the investigators had previously tapped her phone in order to monitor her closely, sources of the case indicated to Infobae.

It was first detected in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Barracas and then in Retiro. Finally, the listening was triangulated with geolocation and it was determined that he could be taking the train. It is for the latter that the police moved to the Palermo station and it is there that they managed to capture her.

At the time of making contact with the woman, he tried to escape by covering his face and the officers noticed that he had dyed it blonde. In addition, the woman stated that she was on a trip at that time, going to see her relatives.

Justice now has Brenda’s cell phone that can be examined.

According to sources close to the file, the young woman also appears around the Vice President’s apartment at the time her boyfriend wanted to kill her, last Thursday. In addition, that day the woman is seen accompanied by another man who could also be arrested in the next few hours.

In a video that emerged from the moment of her arrest, two security personnel, both women, are observed approaching the girl, who was dressed in burgundy pants and a black jacket, and arresting her.

Posteriorly, Uliarte was transferred to the Cavia headquarters of the Federal Police, where she will remain housed awaiting investigation in the next few hours., according to official sources. There is also Sabag Montiel.

They arrested Brenda Uliarte in Palermo

On Sunday afternoon, Brenda made a live on her Instagram account in which she answered some questions about the attack on Cristina Kirchner, disassociating herself from the fact, but shortly after she closed all her social networks.

The investigation is in the hands of Judge Capuchetti, who recently decreed the secrecy of this case and, according to judicial sources, told Infobaesuspects that the aggressor would not have acted alone and that there are other people involved in the failed murder of the former national president. In fact, there could be more arrests in the next few hours.

This hypothesis arose from the analysis of the security cameras, both private and public, in the area where the building in which the former head of state lives is located, in the Recoleta neighborhood, in addition to other elements received by the court. , such as incoming and outgoing calls from Sabag Montiel’s cell phone.

The partner of the accused of trying to kill the vice president

During this Sunday, the magistrate took a statement from an “acquaintance” of the main suspect in the attack and also from computer experts who explained the reasons why the cell phone of the accused of the attack did a “reset” and returned to “factory status” .

On the other hand, in the case he testified as a witness Mario Paul Borgarelli, who the day after the attack on Cristina Kirchner was interviewed in various media as a friend of Sabag Montiel. In his testimony, Borgarelli clarified that he is not a friend, but an acquaintance and did not provide data on the fact that is being investigated. He did say that he believed Sabag Montiel was capable of doing what he did. The witness voluntarily provided his cell phone to be analyzed.

Meanwhile, Brenda Uliarte was detained at the train station after a series of investigative measures that included the judicial interception of her telephone communications. The young woman had given an interview on the television channel on Friday phone where she introduced herself as Ámbar and complained that her belongings had been seized as part of a raid.

“We are very afraid because they take away the possibility of working and we had nothing to do with it”expressed the girl, who at that time presented herself with the name of Ámbar and claimed to be the girlfriend of “Tedi”, as her relatives called the aggressor.

On that occasion, the now detainee maintained that she is not a “terrorist or anything” and explained that she met the accused “at a party” and they quickly became “friends.” ”Later we met Nicolás, who gave us work and we began to have a friendship. I am very afraid of the threats and what may happen to me tomorrow. We are very scared,” she explained.

KEEP READING:

Attack on Cristina Kirchner: doubts about the detainee’s reset cell phone and the attempt to recover the information

The custody of Cristina Kirchner under the magnifying glass: the judge requested reports on the security protocols and possible internal summaries

The best friend of the man who wanted to assassinate CFK and the experts who analyzed his cell phone declare in court