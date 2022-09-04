Attack on Cristina Kirchner: the judge decreed the secrecy of the summary and it is suspected that Sabag Montiel did not act alone

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Fernando Sabag Montiel
the federal judge Maria Eugenia Capuchetti today decreed the secrecy of the summary in the case in which it investigates the attempted murder of the Vice President of the Nation, Cristina Kirchner. The measure was taken after complying with a series of test measures, including the analysis of the security cameras of the former president’s building.

Judicial sources informed Infobae that from a first analysis of the cameras the suspicion arose that Fernando Sabag Montielthe detainee of wanting to kill the vice president, would not have acted alone.

News in development…

