Attack on Cristina Kirchner: they arrested Gabriel Carrizo, the leader of “the gang of copitos”

Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti ordered this Wednesday a fourth arrest in the attack on Cristina Kirchner: the new arrested is Gabriel Nicolas Carrizo, the head of the group ofhooves”confirmed to Infobae sources of cause. The decision was made in the last few hours, based on new evidence found on his cell phone. Precisely, they arrested him when he went to court to look for his phone. The news came out after inquiries from Fernando Sabag Montiel, Brenda Uliarte and Agustina Díaz.

Carrizo was arrested this afternoon. He is found in the courts of Comodoro Py 2002. He had testified as a witness on Monday, September 5, after Brenda’s arrest. On September 2, the day after the attack, together with the girlfriend of the man who targeted Cristina Kirchner and the rest of her group, he led a mobile phone on the Telefé Noticias channel to say that they had nothing to do with the assassination attempt. were also Miguel Ángel Castro Riglos, Sergio Orozco, Leonardo Volpintesta and Lucas Acevedo.

When the journalist Rodolfo Barilli asked her if Sabag Montiel had any violent words against the Vice President, the young woman kept silent and Carrizo was the one who decided to answer: “That’s not why we came. We came for something else. We came to clarify that we are not complicit in what happened. They are threatening us. And when we go out, something can happen to us. They are telling us that we are a terrorist group. I dedicate myself to making cotton candy”.

When he testified as a witness in Comodoro Py, Carrizo presented himself as the head of the group, because he was the owner of the bottle that fed the machine for making sugar flakes. And he left his phone. Today, they told him from the court that he could pick him up.

When he appeared on the third floor of the courts, they told him: “You are under arrest.” There was already an arrest warrant against him that he was looking for him, s the sources consulted pointed out. The PSA was the one that carried out the procedure in a corner, near the stairs of the Retiro wing.

Why did you stop being a witness and become a defendant? From the analysis of this information, concrete elements emerge that link it to the attempted murder of Cristina Kirchner, indicated to Infobae the sources consulted. Now he must explain it to Judge Capuchetti and prosecutor Carlos Rívolo.

A detail: Nicolás Carrizo was the one who put in his Whastapp status a while after the attack on CFK: “Surely the next one is you, Alberto! Be careful!”, He wrote Thursday at 11:57 p.m., three hours after the attack on Cristina. And he added: “The Government is vulnerable, and I hope it is clear to them… We are the ones who keep these parasites up there, they are going to judge a person who would be doing the entire Argentine Nation a great favor.”

Now, Carrizo was transferred from Comodoro Py to a place of detention. It is believed that he could be represented by the official defense if he does not appoint a private attorney. In this case, the first of those summoned will be Juan Martín Hermida, who already represents Fernando Sabag Montiel. The investigation of him will take place within the next 48 hours.

Today, Agustina Díaz, Brenda’s friend who had been arrested last Tuesday, testified before the judge and the prosecutor to try to disassociate herself from her participation in the attack. It is because the chats that were found between Díaz and Uliarte and that she detailed today Infobae where Brenda said: “I go with the iron and he shot Cristina. They give me the ovaries to do it.”

