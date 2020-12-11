Attack on JP Nadda – summoned DGP and Chief Secretary of Bengal in the Union Home Ministry

MHA summons DGP, Chief Secretary of West Bengal: Politics has intensified over the attack on BJP President JP Nadda on a visit to West Bengal. In this case, the Union Home Ministry has now summoned the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary of West Bengal. Also Read – Educational Institutions Closed in Unlock 6: All educational institutions in this state will remain closed till 30 November, know what is the whole matter

On Thursday, stones were thrown at the car of BJP President JP Nadda and senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. Due to this, their cars were damaged.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankad has sent his report in this matter to the Union Home Ministry. This report said that there were no adequate security arrangements during Nadda's visit. The Governor's office has said that despite the prior information about the yatra, adequate security arrangements were not made in the visit of these leaders.

The governor is also going to meet the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission to get more detailed information on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has summoned the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary of the state on December 14.

In his report, the Governor has alleged that information about the visit of BJP leaders was already given to the local police. But he did not make security arrangements.

He further said that the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary of the state has been asked to take immediate action against the culprits in these cases.