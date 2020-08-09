Attack on leaders in Jammu and Kashmir frustrates Pakistan: BJP

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravindra Raina said that the increasing attacks on party workers in the Kashmir Valley reflects the growing frustration of Pakistan. He said that the region will be made “terrorism free”. Raina said that the party would not be afraid of such incidents. Also Read – Residents of Jammu and Kashmir will get privilege on their land again! Government is planning to bring a new law

It is noteworthy that in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists shot and injured a BJP worker. A police official said that on Sunday morning, terrorists shot Abdul Hamid Nazar. He is a resident of Mohindpura area of ​​Budgam in central Kashmir. Nazar is the third BJP worker, who has been targeted by terrorists in the last one week. Earlier, a BJP leader was killed in Kulgam district and another BJP worker was injured.

Raina said, "The attackers involved in such attacks have neither survived death before nor will their lives be protected in the future … We will not allow the terrorists to become refugees and make Kashmir terrorism free." That Pakistan cannot reduce the growing popularity of the BJP in the Valley with such "cowardly antics".

The BJP leader said, “Today the tricolor and the BJP flag have reached the valley, due to which Pakistan has become frustrated and has started attacking BJP workers through its terrorists.” We will intensify our activities and hoist the tricolor and the party flag in every house, “he said. Describing the attack on the eye as a cowardly act, he said that Pakistan-backed terrorists are carrying out such attacks in frustration.