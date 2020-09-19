Attack on Terror! NIA arrested 9 al-Qaeda terrorists from Murshidabad in Bengal and Ernakulam in Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning raided several locations in Murshidabad, Murshidabad in West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala and arrested 9 terrorists of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda. The investigating agency said that raids were conducted in Murshidabad in West Bengal and Ernakulam district of Kerala. Also Read – Bengal: On the occasion of ‘Mahalaya’, lakhs of people did ‘Tarpan’, Durga Puja will be done after one month due to Adhimas

9 Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA, in raids conducted at multiple locations in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala

According to a statement released by the investigating agency, ‘NIA had received news about an inter-state module of Al-Qaeda Operatives operatives at various places in the country including West Bengal and Kerala. The terror group was planning to kill innocent people and terrorist attacks on important establishments in India.