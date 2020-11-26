Attacked on Dilip Ghosh’s Convoy: Wrangling in Bengal, attack on BJP state president Dilip Ghosh’s convoy, Trinamool accused

Attacked On Dilip Ghosh’s Convoy: The ruling Trinamool is in a tussle between the Congress and the BJP ahead of next year’s assembly elections in West Bengal. BJP’s state unit president Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked on Wednesday in Kandi area of ​​Murshidabad district of the state. Party sources gave this information. District BJP leaders claimed that Ghosh was going to Brahmapur to attend the party’s meeting when ‘Trinamool Congress miscreants’ pelted stones at his convoy. Also Read – Mamta Banerjee accepts ‘condition’ of Modi government, will get loan of so many thousand crores

Sources said that Ghosh has not suffered any injuries in the attack, but the front mirror of the car in his convoy was damaged. The party has filed a police complaint. The Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that he was attacked by Trinamool Congress workers when saffron party workers were coming to Birbhum district to attend his rally. Ghosh asked the party workers to take the stick and go out on the road so that it can be retaliated if needed.

He had said that our workers who were coming to attend the meeting were attacked by the Trinamool Congress. BJP workers are not born to be killed. I urge that the party workers do not leave the streets empty handed. They take out the stick so that it can be counter-attacked if needed.

In Simulia in Birbhum district, there was a clash between the workers of both parties when the BJP workers who were going to participate in the rally in a mini bus had a fight with local leaders of the Trinamool Congress. Ghosh had said that there is unrest everywhere in Bengal. Police and administration have become ineffective, as they are being run by leaders of the Trinamool Congress. When the BJP comes to power in the state, many Trinamool Congress leaders will be in jail.

Assembly elections are due in the state in April-May next year. Ghosh said, “Many bomb making units have been found in Birbhum district and terrorists have been arrested. Right now the situation is the same as it used to be in Kashmir. “

