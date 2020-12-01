‘Attaway Normal’ Renewed for Season 2 Without Dixie D’Amelio

Brat TV introduced the renewal of “Attaway Normal” for Season 2, with filming already underway.

The collection, which is understood for that includes younger expertise — together with TikTok stars like Dixie D’Amelio — follows a bunch of youngsters who volunteer on the Attaway Normal Hospital in hopes of getting ready for future medical careers. The primary season of “Attaway Normal” premiered on YouTube however is now obtainable on Hulu.

“Too usually, Gen Z audiences have to decide on between the expertise they comply with and the exhibits they

stream — and Attaway Normal provides the very best of each worlds,” mentioned Brat TV co-founder Rob Fishman in an announcement.

Social media stars Madi Monroe, Lauren Kettering and Eric Montanez will return for the second season. D’Amelio, one other of the present’s principal solid members, is not going to function within the collection previous Season 1, nonetheless. The influencer, whose appearing profession started with “Attaway Normal,” is unable to participate within the present as a consequence of her concentrate on unique music, in line with Brat TV.

New solid members for the upcoming season embrace actor McKenzi Brooke and YouTube magnificence vlogger Brendan Jordan, in addition to TikTok creators Kio Cyr and Rave Vanias. The up to date solid will proceed the present’s narrative surrounding a volunteer program, however this time with new circumstances and sufferers portrayed by visitor stars — Sky Brown, a 12-year outdated who skateboards professionally, and Artyon Celestine, a dancer.

Camille Stochitch will proceed to direct the collection into Season 2.

“Attaway Normal” has already clocked in at over 40 million views with only one season. Brat TV is out there on YouTube and has expanded for accessibility by way of Hulu, Roku, Tubi and Samsung televisions. The studio can be recognized for exhibits like “Hen Ladies” and “Complete Eclipse.”