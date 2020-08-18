Attempt to burn bullion businessman, condition critical: SP-Congress targets government

Firozabad / Lucknow (UP): In Firozabad district’s Dakshina police station area, a bullion merchant tried to burn him alive by his neighboring shopkeeper. About 80 percent of the scorched businessman has been referred to Agra in critical condition. SP President Akhilesh Yadav and State Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu have targeted the state government over this incident. Also Read – Now BJP charged, Facebook staff worked with Congress and Derek

Firozabad Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel said that a bullion businessman named Rakesh (40) was sitting at his shop behind the bus station in South Police Station area, when the neighboring shopkeeper Robin came to him and started talking. Meanwhile, after some dispute, Robin put flammable material from the bottle on Rakesh and set fire to the matchbox and ran away.

He said that Rakesh, who was burnt up to about 80 percent, was taken to the district hospital, but he was referred to Agra in view of the critical condition. Efforts are being made to nab the CCTV footage in Sarafa Bazar to catch the accused soon. SOG and surveillance team have also been deployed along with four police teams.

Superintendent of Police said, “Initial investigation has revealed that Robin was married by Rakesh’s father and his wife Pooja committed suicide by hanging on August 12.” Robin suspected that Pooja and Rakesh had an illicit relationship, due to which she committed suicide under pressure. “

Meanwhile, SP President Akhilesh Yadav has surrounded the state government on this matter. In the tweet made in the evening, he said, “Here the BJP’s own MLAs are making serious allegations against the government and the governance administration itself, there is no stopping the crime. In Firozabad, sad news has come to burn a person of the merchant society alive. It seems that the reins of the state have gone into the hands of the wrong people. “

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu also tweeted, “Uttar Pradesh has suffered from loot, murder and rape everyday. No one knows when to be here with whom. In Firozabad, the overbearing businessman burnt the other businessman alive. “He also tagged the alleged video of the incident and said,” Another frightening picture of a yogi model. “