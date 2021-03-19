‘Attenborough’s Life in Color’ Producer Hires Development Head

“Attenborough’s Life in Color” producer Humble Bee Movies is strengthening its workforce with the rent of BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit government Jayne Edwards as head of improvement.

Humble Bee lately employed long-time Icon Movies government Stephen McQuillan as its inventive director. Edwards will report into McQuillan and can begin her function instantly.

Primarily based in Bristol, Edwards will assist develop the enterprise into the premium factual area, creating and pitching science, historical past and specialist factual programming whereas additionally constructing on the corporate’s core slate of blue-chip factual productions, which incorporates BBC One, Netflix and Channel 9 Australia pure historical past co-production “Attenborough’s Life in Color.” She will even oversee Humble Bee’s rising improvement workforce.

On the BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit, Edwards was improvement government primarily main U.S. and SVOD developments. Previous to this, she was inventive government at BBC Studios and was previously head of improvement at Off the Fence.

“I’m actually trying ahead to becoming a member of the massively revered and really effectively favored workforce at Humble Bee Movies throughout an thrilling time for the corporate,” mentioned Edwards. “I can’t wait to start creating an bold slate that not solely builds on their success but in addition takes them into new territories throughout factual.”

“Jayne has lived and breathed the U.Ok. pure historical past scene for the previous few years now and has an outstanding status throughout the trade – however she additionally has an ideal eye for specialist factual, historical past and science programming,” mentioned McQuillan. “It’s this mix of expertise that makes her an thrilling match for Humble Bee Movies, as the corporate appears to broaden its slate into the premium factual area alongside its already stellar lineup of blue-chip content material.”

Humble Bee, one of many U.Ok.’s main impartial premium factual TV outfits, specializes in high-end pure historical past, science and historical past programming for a variety of worldwide broadcasters.

The corporate’s slate consists of “David Attenborough’s Pure Curiosities” for UKTV, BBC Worldwide and BBC Two; “Attenborough and the Big Elephant” for BBC One and CBC; “Wonderful Pigs” for Terra Mater Factual Studios, Smithsonian Channel and Arte; “Tasmania: Bizarre and Fantastic” for Terra Mater Factual Studios and BBC Two; “Planet Parrot” and “The Actual Dingo” for Terra Mater Factual Studios; in addition to BBC Two and Animal Planet singles “Walrus: Two Tonne Tusker” and “Komodo: The Dragon’s Chew.”