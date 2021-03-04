Attenborough’s Life in Colour Producer Hires Icon’s Stephen McQuillan

“Attenborough’s Life in Colour” producer Humble Bee Movies has employed long-time Icon Movies government Stephen McQuillan as its inventive director.

McQuillan will oversee the expansion of Humble Bee Movies’ factual arm, creating science, historical past and specialist factual programming, whereas additionally constructing on the corporate’s slate of blue-chip factual productions, which incorporates BBC One, Netflix and Channel 9 Australia pure historical past co-production “Attenborough’s Life in Colour.”

McQuillan beforehand served as inventive director at Bristol-based Icon Movies, producers of “Savage Kingdom” for Nat Geo and “Mysteries of the Deep” for Discovery. The corporate famously produced the Jeremy Wade-fronted “River Monsters” for Animal Planet throughout 9 seasons.

Throughout his eight years at Icon Movies, McQuillan helped to develop the outfit’s enterprise with tasks similar to “Unknown Amazon With Pedro Andrade” for Vice Media Group, “Malawi Wildlife Rescue” for Blue Ant Media, “Mysteries of the Deep” for Science Channel and the “Secrets and techniques of the Mega…” strand for Channel 5. Previous to Icon Movies, Stephen labored in plenty of senior producer roles, together with at Twofour Group and the BBC.

Based mostly in Bristol, Stephen studies to Humble Bee Movies founder and managing director Stephen Dunleavy. He begins the position instantly.

“Humble Bee Movies has an unimaginable status for producing sensible high-end factual applications — and its improbable firm ethos is famend throughout the U.Ok. tv group. I’m actually excited to hitch this formidable and gifted crew and assist broaden and develop their already beautiful line-up of factual content material,” mentioned McQuillan.

Dunleavy added: “We’re delighted that Stephen has joined the Humble Bee crew as our inventive director. I’ve lengthy admired Stephen’s glorious work, and his distinctive information of the worldwide factual area will assist us to develop our boundary-pushing slate of programming to new ranges.”

Humble Bee Movies, one of many U.Ok.’s main impartial premium factual TV outfits, specializes in high-end pure historical past, science and historical past programming for a variety of worldwide broadcasters.

The corporate’s slate contains “David Attenborough’s Pure Curiosities” for UKTV, BBC Worldwide and BBC Two; “Attenborough and the Large Elephant” for BBC One and CBC; “Wonderful Pigs” for Terra Mater Factual Studios, Smithsonian Channel and Arte; “Tasmania: Bizarre and Great” for Terra Mater Factual Studios and BBC Two; “Planet Parrot” and “The Actual Dingo” for Terra Mater Factual Studios; in addition to BBC Two and Animal Planet singles “Walrus: Two Tonne Tusker” and “Komodo: The Dragon’s Chew.”