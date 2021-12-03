Attentive Boca Juniors: in Europe they announced in which team Edinson Cavani would like to play

Cavani, overshadowed since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, would plan to emigrate from Manchester United next semester (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

In the last hours, Edinson Cavani took over the main covers of the European media. The news has to do with the future of the Uruguayan, who in six months will end his contract with Manchester United and will be able to negotiate as a free agent.

The Times was the first to drop the bomb, which was joined by other important media, especially from Spain such as Sport and Sports World. According to the publication of the British newspaper, Cavani wants to go to Barcelona, ​​which in turn would see him as a good replacement for Sergio Agüero, who is low due to a cardiac arrhythmia.

Edinson Cavani’s publication of the British newspaper The Times

Two specific events occurred at Manchester United That made the 34-year-old Uruguayan striker rethink his idea of ​​staying in England and gladly took over to transfer to Barcelona chaired by Joan Laporta and directed by Xavi Hernández.

The first was the departure of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who had been a fundamental factor in twisting Cavani’s decision to return to South America. The next, without a doubt, is the arrival of the idol Cristiano Ronaldo, who took away prominence in the team.

According The Times, Cavani always had the ambition to finish his career in Europe playing for a giant like Barcelona. At 34 years old, the scorer is observed with pleasure on the part of the Barça leadership who must urgently find the replacement for Kun Agüero and they understand that the Uruguayan could calmly perform in the elite for a while longer.

The cover of Sport de España with Edinson Cavani

Of course, if it comes to fruition, the transfer would only be made in the European summer so that the arrival of Cavani is as a free agent and so Barcelona does not have to pay an extra price for your token. According to the Chiringuito de España, the first contacts with his brother and representative have already been carried out and the footballer’s salary would be around approximately nine million euros, a figure that could vary taking into account the financial situation of the Spanish cast.

Edinson Cavani rounded off a very good 2020-21 season at Manchester United, where he scored 17 goals and was featured in the final stretch of the Europa League, with four goals and three assists over Granada and Roma, respectively. In addition, he was the scorer in the final that the Red Devils lost to Villarreal on penalties.

The cover of Mundo Deportivo with Cavani

Edinson Cavani was not the starting point in Manchester United’s last triumph against Arsenal by 3 to 2, in the game corresponding to the thirteenth date of the Premier League. At Old Trafford the great hero was Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored two goals and made history by surpassing 800 goals in his career by one. The Portuguese scored 685 in clubs and 115 with the national team.

The Uruguayan striker is still recovering from a tendon injury suffered at the beginning of November, which prevented him from also playing the South American Qualifying dates with his national team. Cavani adds 359 goals and 71 assists in 603 games in his career where he also wore the shirts of Palermo, Napoli and PSG.

KEEP READING:

Battaglia’s challenge to the “intoxicated” in front of the Boca Juniors squad: the two involved with whom the club lost patience

The luxurious cars of the PSG players: the peculiarity that Messi and Mbappé share

Manchester United plans to build a super attack around Cristiano Ronaldo