Attentive, Scaloni: Poland published a preliminary list of 47 summoned for the World Cup in Qatar

The Polish soccer team has hopes for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with Robert Lewandowski as the main figure REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

One month before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the Qatari soccer team Poland already released its preliminary list of 47 footballersof which 26 will be confirmed by the coach, Czesław Michniewiczto face the World Cup that will begin on November 20 in the Asian country.

In the list presented this Thursday, October 20, there are no surprises and there is their leader, captain and scorer: Robert Lewandowski. The hopes of the Poles fall on the Barcelona striker to overcome Group C and advance to the round of 16. His debut will be on November 22 against Mexicoon the 26th they will appear before Saudi Arabia and will close on the 30th before the Argentina by Lionel Messi.

Among the most outstanding players of the red and white team is the goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus), defenders Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), flyers Nicola Zalewski (Roma), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) y Sebastian Szimanski (Feyenoord) and forwards Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana) and the aforementioned Lewandowski, who is the team’s all-time scorer with 76 goals in 134 official games.

Czeslaw Michniewicz, the coach of the Polish national team (REUTERS / Paul Childs)

Located in 26th place in the FIFA ranking, Poland will participate in its ninth World Cup in Qatar and its best performances in history were two third places, which it obtained in Germany 1974 and Spain 1982. In addition, it was fifth in Argentina 1978.

His last performance in Russia 2018 was a failure. The Poles did not pass the first round that they shared with Japan, Colombia and Senegal and finished in 25th place with one win and two losses.

Robert Lewandowski, shining figure of Poland (REUTERS / Rebecca Naden)

His qualification for Qatar 2022 came in the playoff with a 2-0 win over Sweden. In the group stage, they ended up escorting England in Group I. They won 6 games, drew 2 and lost 2.

The 47 summoned from Poland in the pre-list for Qatar 2022.

Archers:

Bartłomiej Drągowski (Spezia Calcio)

Kamil Grabara (FC Copenhagen)

Radosław Majecki (Cercle Brugge)

Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC)

Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders:

Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa FC)

Bartosz Bereszyński (UC Sampdoria)

Paweł Bochniewicz (sc Heerenveen)

Matty Cash (Aston Villa FC)

Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona)

Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio)

Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg)

Michał Helik (Huddersfield Town)

Artur Jędrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw)

Michał Karbownik (Fortuna Duesseldorf)

Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv)

Jakub Kiwior (Spezia Calcio)

Patryk Kun (Rakow Częstochowa)

Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw)

Tymoteusz Puchacz (1st FC Union Berlin)

Arkadiusz Reca (Football Spice)

Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont Foot 93)

Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma)

Midfielders:

Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City)

Patryk Dziczek (Piast Gliwice)

Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens)

Jacek Góralski (VfL Bochum)

Kamil Grosicki (Pogoń Szczecin)

Kamil Jóźwiak (Charlotte FC)

Jakub Kamiński (VfL Wolfsburg)

Mateusz Klich (Leeds United)

Kacper Kozłowski (SBV Vitesse Arnhem)

Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab Riyadh)

Karol Linetty (Torino FC)

Mateusz Łęgowski (Pogoń Szczecin)

Jakub Piotrowski (Łudogorec Razgrad)

Michał Skinś (Lech Poznan)

Damian Szymański (AEK FC)

Sebastian Szymański (Feyenoord Rotterdam)

Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli)

Szymon Żurkowski (ACF Fiorentina)

Forwards:

Adam Buksa (RC Lens)

Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Duesseldorf)

Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)

Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus FC)

Krzysztof Piątek (US Salernitana 1919)

Karol Świderski (Charlotte FC)

KEEP READING:

The football guide to the World Cup in Qatar: 5 candidates, the possible surprises and the selections under pressure

The curious case of the only team that still does not have shirts to play the World Cup in Qatar

Lionel Messi surprised with his candidates to win the World Cup in Qatar and left an eloquent sentence about Lionel Scaloni

Alert in Brazil: one of its figures could miss the World Cup in Qatar due to “a serious injury”