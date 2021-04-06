Attorneys of Harvey Weinstein Victims Strongly Oppose Appeal

Greater than a full yr after Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault, legal professionals for the disgraced former Hollywood honcho — who’s at present serving 23 years in New York jail — have filed an attraction, arguing that the decide made errors that resulted in a rigged trial.

Weinstein, who was convicted in Feb. 2020, culminating a two-month trial in New York Felony Courtroom, nonetheless awaits trial in L.A., the place he faces 11 further counts of rape and sexual assault, which might lead to 140 years in jail.

The attraction was long-expected, as Weinstein’s attorneys declared to the press exterior of the courthouse in early 2020 that they’d be interesting on behalf of their shopper, who maintains his innocence — and but, the authorized submitting doesn’t sting any much less to survivors of Weinstein, who has been publicly accused of abusing over 100 girls throughout a number of many years.

“Harvey Weinstein’s felony attraction is a determined try and undo a good trial overseen by Decide Burke and the findings of a well-reasoned and considerate jury. We’re assured the attraction is not going to alter his conviction and sentence,” mentioned legal professional Douglas H. Wigdor, the founding accomplice of Wigdor LLP, who represents seven Harvey Weinstein victims, together with Tarale Wulff, who testified on the felony trial.

Wulff was one of three “Molineux witnesses” within the New York trial, alongside Daybreak Dunning and “The Sopranos” actor Annabella Sciorra, who additionally took the stand. In Monday’s attraction, Weinstein’s protection attorneys challenged the decide’s determination to permit the three girls to testify about uncharged sexual assaults involving Weinstein. (Throughout the Invoice Cosby trial, “prior dangerous acts” witnesses had been additionally allowed to testify, with a view to set up a sample of conduct.)

Weinstein was convicted in Feb. 2020 of two counts of third-degree rape and the first-degree sexual assault, however was acquitted on two extra severe prices of “predatory sexual assault,” which might have stemmed from the accounts of Wulff, Dunning and Sciorra, who had been introduced into the trial by the New York District Lawyer’s workplace to assist set up a sample of predatory sexual conduct.

On Monday, when contacted by Selection concerning Weinstein’s attraction, a spokesperson for the New York D.A.’s workplace mentioned, “We are going to reply in our temporary to the courtroom.”

Insiders say the prosecutors’ temporary won’t be filed for a number of months, given the slow-and-lengthy appeals course of within the state of New York.

(The 2 prosecutors who led the trial for the New York D.A.’s workplace, Joan Illuzzi-Orbon and Meghan Hast, declined to remark and have by no means spoken to the media, following the high-profile trial, conviction and sentencing.)

Mimi Haley, a former manufacturing assistant on The Weinstein Co.’s “Mission Runway” served as a key witness within the New York felony trial. Haley’s account is the premise for Weinstein’s conviction on the cost of first-degree sexual assault. The third-degree rape conviction stemmed from the account of star witness Jessica Mann, who delivered a powerful victim-impact assertion, after three grueling days on the witness stand the place she was brutally cross-examined by Weinstein’s protection staff.

Haley’s legal professional, Gloria Allred — who additionally represented Sciorra and witness Lauren Marie Younger within the New York trial — took challenge with Weinstein’s attraction on Monday, particularly the competition that Weinstein’s sexual conduct with Haley was consensual.

“Clearly, the jury didn’t agree with the argument made by Mr. Weinstein that his sexual interplay with Ms. Haley was consensual,” Allred mentioned in a press release obtained by Selection on Monday. “Had the jury agreed, they’d not have convicted Mr. Weinstein of this severe felony.”

Allred additionally disagrees with Weinstein’s lawyer’s declaration that the “Molineaux witnesses” mustn’t have been permitted to testify.

“The prosecution known as these witnesses…to show a typical plan, scheme or design by the defendant,” Allred’s assertion reads, partly. “I imagine that the jury was very cautious and scrutinized the proof of Mr. Weinstein’s widespread plan and scheme, not his propensity to have interaction in some such conduct, and that’s the reason they determined to convict him.”

Weinstein accuser and trauma specialist, Lou Godbold, took to Twitter on Monday to react to Weinstein’s attraction. As a result of statute of limitations, Godbold — like so many different survivors — was not in a position to testify within the New York felony trial.

“As a sufferer of one of these ‘prior dangerous acts’ and one of the numerous Molineux witnesses the decide didn’t permit, establishing the sample of predatory conduct was all of the affect we might convey to bear exterior the statute of limitations,” Godbold tweeted. “So no, Harvey, you don’t get to erase us.”

Weinstein’s attraction submitting additionally said that the courtroom mustn’t have allowed for the testimony of skilled witness, Dr. Barbara Ziv, a forensic psychiatrist who additionally served as an skilled witness throughout the Cosby trial. At Weinstein’s trial, Dr. Ziv defined customary behaviors of sexual assault survivors to the jury to debunk “rape myths” which can be generally held by the general public.

“I feel that Dr. Ziv’s testimony was essential and allowed the jury to grasp that many preconceived notions about what rape and sexual assault victims do after they develop into the victims of gender violence are myths, and never the fact,” Allred states.

Whereas Weinstein’s authorized staff is arguing for a brand new trial, Allred believes a re-do to be utterly unfit. “The jury has spoken, and I imagine that this conviction shouldn’t be reversed,” she says. “I hope that the judgment towards Mr. Weinstein will stand and that his request for a brand new trial on the difficulty of felony sexual assault of Mimi is not going to be ordered.”

“Mr. Weinstein argues that the sentence imposed upon him was unduly harsh and extreme. I disagree,” Allred continues. “Though Mr. Weinstein was ordered to serve a prolonged jail time period for his conviction of felony sexual assault, I imagine that this punishment suits the crime and that it additionally suits the defendant ordered to serve it.”

Allred’s shopper, Younger, who testified in New York, will testify once more within the Los Angeles trial — which has been placed on maintain, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Weinstein, nevertheless, awaits an extradition listening to within the close to future. Allred will even symbolize one other alleged sufferer within the L.A. felony case whose id has not but been revealed.

On Monday afternoon, Rosanna Arquette — one of the primary girls to return ahead with accusations towards Weinstein — took to Twitter, reacting to Weinstein’s attraction, posting, “Simply once you thought issues couldn’t worsen.”

Arquette additionally tweeted about holding Weinstein accountable with the L.A. trial, writing, “There are numerous extra girls who’ve been raped by Weinstein via the years. Many ladies who had their careers destroyed. And many individuals in Hollywood who proceed to guard him and vilify the survivors. The trial in Los Angeles may have six extra girls, one was 16 on the time.”

Sarah Ann Masse, an actor, comic and author, who accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her throughout a 2008 assembly when she was interviewing to develop into his youngsters’s nanny, additionally tweeted her response, slamming Weinstein’s attraction because the “determined acts of a determined man.”

“The survivors who gave testimony at this trial had been extremely courageous, the jury heard their testimony & believed them,” Masse tweeted on Monday night. “Weinstein is an abuser and nothing will change that. I imagine this determination will stand. An LA conviction is subsequent.”