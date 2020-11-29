Attrition at the border remains a serious threat, efforts are also being made to disrupt DDC elections: MM Narwane

Kannur: Chief of Army Staff General MM Narwane said on Saturday that militants are constantly trying to infiltrate to disrupt the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that terrorism from across the border remains a serious threat and all efforts are being made to stop it but still it is not ending. Also Read – Jammu and kashmir DDC Polls: District Development Council elections on 43 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, tight security arrangements, know the latest updates

This is the first election in the Union Territory since most of the provisions of Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir were scrapped and the first phase of the District Development Council election saw around 52 percent turnout on Saturday.

The BSF had detected a 150-meter-long tunnel on the international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. It is feared that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists used it to infiltrate Pakistan.

A few days after the incident, the army chief said that with the onset of winter, the terrorists have now started moving ‘southward’. He said that now they are trying to ‘infiltrate the low-lying areas through the tunnel from across the international border’.

“Terrorism continues to be a serious threat with the prevailing conditions on the western border and is not ending after all efforts,” the army chief told reporters at the Ezhimala Naval Academy in the district. He said that militant Jammu – They are constantly trying to infiltrate Kashmir so that they can disrupt the normal democratic process by creating all possible problems.