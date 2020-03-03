AT&T’s new online TV has contracts, hidden fees, big 2nd-year price hike

Streaming video companies and merchandise steadily provide an get away from the hidden costs, contracts, and totally different pricing annoyances commonplace in cable TV. Nonetheless that’s decidedly no longer the case with AT&T’s new live-TV on-line supplier, which mirrors cable plans via charging better than the marketed price, locking customers into contracts, and socking them with giant price will improve after a promotional price expires.

AT&T TV, which was as soon as available in 13 markets all through its attempting out section, is now available nationwide, AT&T launched as of late. Excluding going nationwide and its moderately lower promotional prices, the supplier hasn’t modified loads since we wrote about it closing August. (Discover that AT&T TV isn’t the same as a result of the in a similar way named AT&T TV Now.)

The AT&T TV home net web page choices numerous plans starting at $49.99 month-to-month, while noting that the marketed price is excellent for handiest 12 months and does no longer include taxes and prices. How loads are the taxes and prices? You’ll have to order the supplier to find out. I went through nearly all of the checkout process as of late, moving into my title, take care of, and financial institution card details, hoping to find out the entire price so I could include that aspect on this text. Nonetheless the on-line portal requires that you just simply hit “put up order” with out determining how loads taxes and prices will add in your per 30 days bill.