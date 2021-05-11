Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito Star in ‘Little Demon’ Horror Show on FXX

Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito, his daughter and fellow actor, are among the voice cast of “Little Demon,” an upcoming animated horror sitcom on FXX.

Per the logline, the show follows a reluctant mother (Plaza) 13 years after being impregnated by Devil (Danny DeVito). She and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

“Little Demon” is set to premiere first on FXX and then will be available to stream the following day on FX on Hulu.

Plaza will executive produce along with the DeVitos for Jersey Films 2nd Avenue. The new animated half-hour horror sitcom is created and written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla. Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Dan Harmon, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue’s Jake DeVito and ShadowMachine (Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley) will executive produce. Steve Levy serves as a producer on the project. Little Demon is produced by FX Productions.

