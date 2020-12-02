Aubrey Plaza Joins Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie Thriller

“Happiest Season” standout Aubrey Plaza will star reverse Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie’s untitled thriller, previously titled “5 Eyes.”

Statham will painting an agent recruited by the worldwide intelligence alliance 5 Eyes to trace down and cease the sale of a lethal new weapon that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with a high-tech CIA skilled, he units off on a globe-trotting mission to infiltrate a billionaire arms dealer.

Miramax is producing and financing, and STX is distributing the film. Ritchie will direct and produce from a screenplay written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, with revisions by Ritchie. Atkinson may also produce together with Invoice Block for Miramax. CAA Media Finance organized financing, and brokered the U.S., U.Ok. and Eire distribution deal.

STX Movies will distribute the film straight in the U.S., U.Ok. and Eire, and STX Worldwide launched gross sales to overseas consumers on the Toronto Movie Competition. STX Movies dealt with rights on Ritchie’s final pic, “The Gents,” which grossed $115 million on the worldwide field workplace.

Plaza has acquired sturdy critiques for her efficiency in Clea DuVall’s vacation rom-com “Happiest Season.” She’ll subsequent be seen in the comedy thriller “Black Bear” reverse Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon, Paola Lázaro and Grantham Coleman. It’s scheduled to be launched on Dec. 4 by Momentum Photos.

Plaza additionally wrapped Lina Roessler’s “Greatest Sellers” reverse Michael Caine. Plaza broke out as April Ludgate on the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” which ran from 2009 to 2015, and starred in the FX drama collection “Legion.” She starred in and produced the 2017 comedy drama “Ingrid Goes West,” which gained the Impartial Spirit Award for greatest first function.

She is repped by CAA and MGMT. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.