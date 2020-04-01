Audible has just made Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone available for free!

Audible has added the primary Harry Potter e book to the record of title available for free by means of its new Audible Tales initiative.

From at this time (1st April) the audiobook of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone shall be available to stream in a wide range of languages – with the English model narrated by Stephen Fry.

There are additionally variations in French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish.

In accordance with Audible, Ever because the Harry Potter sequence was first made available on the service in 2015, they’ve been constantly among the many highest rated, most downloaded, and most listened to audiobooks.

Audible made greater than 200 titles available to stream for free earlier this month, aimed toward youngsters, youngsters and younger adults who’re affected by the closure of colleges and faculties as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They included Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre (narrated by Thandie Newton), Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (narrated by Dan Stephens), The Return of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle and lots of youngsters’s titles from Winnie The Pooh to Peter Rabbit.

There is no such thing as a must create an account or enter any financial institution particulars so as to entry the titles – merely go to tales.audible.com from any internet browser to get began.

On the location, Audible says, “For so long as colleges are closed, we’re open. Beginning at this time, children all over the place can immediately stream an unbelievable assortment of tales, together with titles throughout six completely different languages, that may assist them proceed dreaming, studying, and just being children.”

They add: “[We recognise] that persons are at dwelling, in lots of circumstances with youngsters dwelling from faculty, and that tales have the ability to entertain, train and to maintain minds energetic, alert, and engaged.”

It’s also possible to join for a free 30-day trial on Audible and discover much more titles