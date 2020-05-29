Audible just released 40 more audiobooks completely free for members

One other 40 audiobook titles have just landed completely free for members on Audible – all to calm you throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The brand new listens will increase on the service’s Sleep Assortment, which features a bedtime story narrated by Nick Jonas (The Excellent Swing by James McGirk). Additionally, P Diddy – the precise P Diddy – narrates a meditation titled Honor Your self.

New titles additionally embrace tales learn by Marvellous Mrs Maisel’s Tony Shalhoub and Australian movie star chef Curtis Stone.

Different titles added embrace bedtime tales, eight hours of prolonged soundscapes, further sound baths, AMSR listens and more.

If you happen to’re not an Audible member, there’s nonetheless loads of content material to take pleasure in for free. The platform beforehand made lots of of titles out there for all at tales.audible.com. No log-ins, bank card or passwords wanted.

Titles out there to hear on the service embrace Harry Potter and the Thinker’s Stone, Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre (narrated by Westworld’s Thandie Newton), Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (learn by Downton Abbey’s Dan Stephens) and The Return of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle.

On the positioning, Audible says: “For so long as faculties are closed, we’re open. Beginning at the moment, children in all places can immediately stream an unbelievable assortment of tales, together with titles throughout six totally different languages, that may assist them proceed dreaming, studying, and just being children.”

They add: “[We recognise] that individuals are at house, in lots of circumstances with kids house from faculty, and that tales have the facility to entertain, educate and to maintain minds energetic, alert, and engaged.”

You too can enroll for a free 30-day trial on Audible and discover even more titles