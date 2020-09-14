Audible Names Pat Shah Head of Content Acquisition and Development

Audible, the Amazon-owned audiobook and audio leisure firm, has tapped Twitch and Spotify veteran Pat Shah to develop into its head of content material acquisition and growth.

Shah will steer Audible’s content material acquisition technique, main its content material acquisition groups. He’ll report back to Audible head of U.S. content material Rachel Ghiazza, who boarded the corporate simply over a yr in the past.

“Pat is a confirmed {industry} veteran with practically a decade of expertise managing industry-leading content material firms,” mentioned Ghiazza. “From driving music technique at Twitch to heading Spotify’s authentic content material division, Pat has persistently pioneered customer-centric content material acquisition methods, and his deep wealth of management experience will probably be invaluable as Audible continues to broaden its best-in-class audio storytelling and audiobook portfolios.”

Shah involves Audible from live-streaming platform Twitch, the place he served as head of music technique and licensing for 2 years, negotiating world licensing offers and creating methods to create new worth for artists, labels and publishers. Beforehand, Shah led Spotify’s authentic content material technique on the licensing and enterprise facet; his work there prompted the corporate’s growth into podcasts. His profession has additionally included time as vice chairman of digital enterprise growth at Common Music Group.

“Audible’s explosive development within the content material and storytelling areas over the previous a number of years has been outstanding to witness,” mentioned Shah. “I’m tremendously excited to hitch Rachel and many different devoted members of the content material acquisition staff to proceed Audible’s mission of delivering high quality audio storytelling and audiobook content material to hundreds of thousands of customers, whereas creating relationships with skilled creators from throughout the globe.”