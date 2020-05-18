Audience or no viewers, we need Strictly now more than ever

Within the 16 years Strictly Come Dancing first descended on the world in a haze of sequins, it’s come to be emblematic of all issues feel-good, healthful and, in fact, sparkly.

If the rumours are true, nonetheless, the 2020 sequence might be very totally different to the Planet Strictly we know and love.

Reviews counsel Strictly 2020 would possibly go forward with out group dances, with no stay studio viewers and with out the beloved fan-favourite Blackpool Week particular.

And, whereas the BBC selected to not touch upon hypothesis, throughout the context of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, adjustments to the present appear inevitable. In a world the place social distancing is essential to collective security, a dance competitors has some severe hurdles to beat.

However Strictly with out an viewers actually does sound painfully bleak.

What appears to be like to be beckoning come September is a programme with its coronary heart ripped out; a shadowy spectre of what as soon as was. And not using a studio viewers, there’s nothing to characterize that which makes the present so particular: the household.

Strictly is a neighborhood, as a lot a sense as it’s an leisure programme. By no means does this hit residence fairly as exhausting as throughout Blackpool Week which, yearly, opens with a montage of locals from all walks of life readying the town, bracing with pleasure and anticipation for the glitterbomb to return.

Strictly fever is inclusive, a celebration to which everyone seems to be invited, and few exhibits within the calendar unite individuals in fairly the identical means.

With out the stay viewers – and with out Blackpool Week – it’s emptier, devoid of the appeal and neighborhood engagement which units our screens alight because the season begins to show.

Nonetheless, the present should go on. Now, more than ever, we need a wholesome dose of that togetherness, that heat and innocent cheer. If we’re nonetheless sequestered, inter-household hugs prohibited, giant gatherings off the desk, nothing will soften the continual blows of the present state of issues like Strictly will.

So, a plea to Strictly Come Dancing and the BBC: forge on. Give us no matter Strictly you’ll be able to. And get inventive in terms of permitting the followers into the present in new, revolutionary methods.

As long as the center’s nonetheless there, a unique Strictly is much better than no Strictly in any respect.

