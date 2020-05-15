Audiences Roasting Netflix Movie With 0% Rating, But They’re Still Streaming It

Go away a Remark
Generally there is not any logical connection between a film being good and a film being widespread. For instance, what occurred when Venom turned a field workplace success story with a excessive viewers rating score on Rotten Tomatoes, however was panned by critics and so forth and so forth. Nonetheless, issues get even stranger when each critics and followers hate a film on Netflix, however in some way persons are nonetheless streaming it.
Lately, Netflix launched John Henry, directed by Will Forbes and starring Terry Crews and Ludacris. Terry Crews performs the titular hero, defending two younger immigrants from his violent former chief, performed by Ludacris. Rotten Tomato critics gave it a 0% rating, however in some way, past comprehension, it’s displaying up on Netflix’s high 10 record as #2. Most followers aren’t completely satisfied about watching it, both. Right here’s the gist of what lots of them are saying:
Certainly, it is perhaps time for some Netflix subscribers to show off what seems like a very terrible film. Sadly, this Netflix phenomena isn’t distinctive to John Henry. We reported earlier that one other poorly-reviewed film Espresso & Kareem ranked in Netflix’s high ten record. One other John Henry viewer made a fairly good level about Netflix’s high ten lists:
But hey, what persons are watching would not at all times have something to do with high quality. Maybe persons are being drawn in by the story of John Henry — a traditional American people story about man triumphing over machine. Within the people story, he hammered metal drills into rock to make holes so they may blast the rock with explosives. He challenged a race between him and a rock-drilling machine and gained, however tragically died after his coronary heart gave out from the stress. In some way, the creators took that and made, properly, this poorly reviewed film.
But what have the critics been saying about John Henry? Generally a 0% score isn’t sufficient to essentially understand how dangerous a film is. Right here’s what New York Occasions’ critic Jeannette Catsoulis stated:
A thug-life thriller so ceaselessly preposterous that it virtually resembles a parody.
Former NFL participant Terry Crews turned a Hollywood actor again in 2000 and has since landed roles in The Expendables franchise and superhero film Deadpool 2. His physique and charisma appeared to make him excellent for the position of John Henry. Apparently, that wasn’t sufficient to save lots of the film. Right here’s what Flickering Fantasy critic Hasitha Fernando stated about John Henry:
Not even the burly sledge-hammer wielding Terry Crews can save this utter disappointment of a movie.
Netflix is a subscription service with a close to infinite record of films to select from, which suggests getting a refund for a film you do not like is nigh-impossible. Still, that did not cease this annoyed viewer from wanting their a reimbursement after watching John Henry:
Oddly sufficient, this isn’t the one John Henry film Netflix has deliberate. A couple of years in the past it was reported that Dwayne Johnson was additionally signed on to play the titular hero in John Henry and the Statesman, directed by Jake Kasdan. There hasn’t been too many updates about that mission, although. Right here’s hoping Dwayne Johnson’s film is best than Terry Crews’ model. But, contemplating its rating, that shouldn’t be too onerous.
