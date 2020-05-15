Audiences Roasting Netflix Movie With 0% Rating, But They’re Still Streaming It

But hey, what persons are watching would not at all times have something to do with high quality. Maybe persons are being drawn in by the story of John Henry — a traditional American people story about man triumphing over machine. Within the people story, he hammered metal drills into rock to make holes so they may blast the rock with explosives. He challenged a race between him and a rock-drilling machine and gained, however tragically died after his coronary heart gave out from the stress. In some way, the creators took that and made, properly, this poorly reviewed film.