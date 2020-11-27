Audio Case: BJP MLA Lalan Kumar Paswan lodged FIR against Lalu Prasad, IG orders for investigation

Patna: An FIR has been lodged against Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad here on Thursday by BJP MLA Lalan Kumar Paswan, who was allegedly called by Lalu Prasad in exchange for helping the minister defeat the NDA candidate in the election for the post of Speaker. Was offered Also Read – Rape after kidnapping, minor gives birth to a girl child

Paswan lodged an FIR with the Vigilance Department, in which he said that the alleged act of the RJD chief should be seen as "corruption". As a member of the Legislative Assembly, he is a "public servant" whom Prasad tried to prevent from fulfilling the constitutional obligation to participate in the voting in the House.

Lalu is currently serving his sentence in Ranchi in fodder scam cases. Significantly, NDA candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha defeated RJD candidate Awadh Bihari Chaudhary by eight votes to get the post of Assembly Speaker.

Addressing a press conference after registering the FIR, Paswan said, “This scandal reflects the mindset of the RJD which has not learned any lesson despite being out of power for 15 years. I am a Dalit and the poorest member of the newly formed assembly with a bank balance of just Rs 928. “He said,” The RJD leadership feels that people from such socio-economic backgrounds are always ready to sell. Huh.”

He said with indignation, “Considering his seniority, I greeted him with respect, even touching my feet and bowing. But what he said hurt me. Thankfully I was at the house of our senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi at the time, who assisted me. “

Significantly, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi shared the details of that alleged phone call from his Twitter account on Tuesday night. He shared this information on social media with a copy of the FIR filed by MLA Lalan Kumar Paswan.

According to the information shared by Sushil Modi, the MLA from Pirpainti has lodged a complaint at the Vigilance Police Station under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

This alleged phone call was made by Lalu on Tuesday and in its audio clip shared by Sushil Modi from his Twitter account, he can be heard talking to Paswan about “being absent from Corona suffering”. When asked by the MLA to be bound in party discipline, Prasad said, “We are going to bring down this government.” You will be made a minister later. “

Former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi also revealed that the RJD supremo had also made several calls to his close aides to talk about the election of the Speaker.