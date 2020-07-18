Audio case: Now BJP lodges FIR against many Congress leaders

Jaipur: In Rajasthan, the BJP has filed a complaint at Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur for linking the name of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with the alleged audio related to the purchase and sale of Congress MLAs. BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj has filed a complaint against Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, State Congress President Govind Dotasara, Mahesh Joshi, Lokesh Sharma etc. for conspiring against BJP leaders. Also Read – Hearing on Rajasthan case adjourned for Monday: Pilot, disgruntled MLAs got four days relief

BJP spokesperson Bhardwaj has said in the complaint that for the last few days, Congress leaders, Mahesh Joshi, Randeep Surjewal etc. have been making false statements to tarnish the image of the BJP. In order to tarnish the image of the BJP, a fake audio was prepared while plotting from Ashok Gehlot's Chief Minister's residence, in which a false phone conversation was issued stating that the prominent leaders of BJP should be the voice.

#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis: BJP's Laxmikant Bhardwaj has filed a complaint against Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi, Randeep Surjewala, and others, at Ashok Nagar Police Station, over a manufactured audio clip and false statements by Congress. pic.twitter.com/MOEthLTIrI – ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

It has been claimed to buy Congress MLAs by paying crores of rupees. This forgery has been done by a person named Lokesh Sharma, the alleged OSD of the Chief Minister. False audio tapes have tried to target the reputation of BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other persons. These three audio were uploaded to the media by Lokesh Sharma on the night of 16 July.

BJP’s Rajasthan spokesperson said in the complaint that on Friday, the accused named Randeep Surjewala, Govind Dontasara, at the Fairmount Hotel, accused the BJP leaders of making the related audio tapes public in a press conference. Cases have also been filed against BJP leaders. Therefore, all the accused involved in this conspiracy, including the accused Lokesh Sharma, Randeep Surjewala, Govind Dotasara, Mahesh Josi, should be arrested and arrested.