Audio of MLA-DC Abu Imran is viral: Raghuvar Das stated – Governor will have to take motion who’re doing politics within the identify of Muslims

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Leader Minister Raghuvar Das has written a letter to the Governor of Jharkhand difficult motion on the subject of the alleged dialog between MLA Bandhu Tirkey and Latehar Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran. Former Leader Minister Raghuvar Das, in a letter to Governor Ramesh Bais, has asked him to analyze the topic and take speedy motion towards the in charge officer.

In his letter, Das has written, "These days a information has been revealed in all of the primary newspapers of Jharkhand, whose slicing I'm attaching to this letter." In conjunction with this a video has long past viral on more than a few social media, in which there's a so-called dialog between Congress MLA Bandhu Tirkey ji and Latehar Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran.

Former Leader Minister Raghuvar Das stated that a couple of days in the past seven small women of tribal society drowned all through Karma Puja in Latehar district of Jharkhand. He has written, "It is vitally unhappy with admire to this incident that as an alternative of cooperating with the sufferer's circle of relatives, the Deputy Commissioner is making an attempt to prevent a public consultant of the state from his accountability and paintings within the identify of faith on this video. Is advising public representatives to not come to Latehar district, which may be very objectionable. Das has stated, "I request that Imran, the prevailing Deputy Commissioner of Latehar, will have to be suspended instantly on this complete topic."

Wrote a letter to Hon’ble Governor in regards to the dialog between Congress MLA Mr. Bandhu Tirkey and Latehar DC Mr. Abu Imran, urging him to do so. It’s transparent from the dialog that the Congress MLA has no sympathy for the women of tribal society. DC’s habits could also be condemnable. %.twitter.com/2JSaSlEOBb — Raghubar Das (@dasraghubar) September 22, 2021

Allow us to let you know that an audio has long past viral, through which the dialog between Congress MLA Bandhu Tirkey and DC Abu Imran is being instructed. The Congress MLAs sought after to visit Sheregada in Latehar district. When he known as Latehar DC to Abu Imran, he refused to depart, announcing that the world was once Muslim ruled. Abu Imran said- ‘The savior is a Muslim, the CO could also be a Muslim, the DC could also be a Muslim. If it takes some other flip, then the Muslim will likely be very indignant.