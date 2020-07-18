Audio of politics in Rajasthan: BJP demands CBI inquiry

new Delhi: Some audio tapes have gone viral in the political incidents that took place between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, two factions of the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan. While the Congress has filed a report against many BJP leaders saying these audio are correct, the BJP has now demanded a CBI inquiry to get these tapes investigated. Also Read – Weather Alert: Clouds in many states of the country, warning of heavy rain at some places

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said today, is there not a state of emergency in Rajasthan today? Is the phone being tapped by every person in Rajasthan who has any concern politics? We demand a CBI inquiry. Also Read – Audio Case: Now BJP lodges FIR against many Congress leaders

We demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into this matter, whether phone tapping was done or SOPs were followed. Is there an emergency situation in Rajasthan? Are all political parties being targeted this way ?: Sambit Patra, BJP https://t.co/RJw6l7LnVc Also Read – Rajasthan Police, Rebel Congress MLAs Reach Hotel; Haryana Police Stopped at Gate; Entry received after a long time – ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

The drama of the Congress party going on in Rajasthan is a mixture of conspiracies, lies and how the law is acted on by the eyes.