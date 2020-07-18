Entertainment

Audio of politics in Rajasthan: BJP demands CBI inquiry

July 18, 2020
new Delhi: Some audio tapes have gone viral in the political incidents that took place between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, two factions of the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan. While the Congress has filed a report against many BJP leaders saying these audio are correct, the BJP has now demanded a CBI inquiry to get these tapes investigated. Also Read – Weather Alert: Clouds in many states of the country, warning of heavy rain at some places

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said today, is there not a state of emergency in Rajasthan today? Is the phone being tapped by every person in Rajasthan who has any concern politics? We demand a CBI inquiry. Also Read – Audio Case: Now BJP lodges FIR against many Congress leaders

BJP National Spokesperson said, “We want to ask the Congress party and the Rajasthan government whether the phone tapping was done officially?” If the phone is tapped, is it not a sensitive and legal issue? Has the standard operating procedure (SOP) of phone tapping been followed?

BJP’s Spokesperson Sambit Patra said- We want to ask the Congress party and Rajasthan government whether the phone tapping was done officially? If the phone is tapped, is it not a sensitive and legal issue? Has the standard operating procedure (SOP) of phone tapping been followed?

Patra said, is there not a state of emergency in Rajasthan today? Is the phone being tapped by every person in Rajasthan who has any concern politics? We demand a CBI inquiry.

The drama of the Congress party going on in Rajasthan is a mixture of conspiracies, lies and how the law is acted on by the eyes.

