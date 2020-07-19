Audio tap case: Special police team formed for investigation and arrest on Congress complaint

Jaipur: A special team of Rajasthan police officers has been formed to investigate the case and arrest the two audio clips related to the alleged conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government. The case is registered with the Rajasthan Police Special Task Force (SOG). Also Read – Vasundhara Raje broke the silence, said – the public is suffering the loss of internal discord of Gehlot government

Two FIRs were registered in the state assembly on the complaint of Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi after which Additional Director General (ATS and SOG) Ashok Rathore formed an eight-member team led by SP CID (Crime Branch) Vikas Sharma. . SOG has arrested a person named Sanjay Sharma in this case. He is in police remand.

On Friday, the BJP filed a case against the Congress in this case. In Rajasthan, the BJP has filed a complaint at Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur for linking the name of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with the alleged audio related to the purchase and sale of Congress MLAs.

BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj has filed a complaint against Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, State Congress President Govind Dotasara, Mahesh Joshi, Lokesh Sharma etc. for conspiring against BJP leaders.

Let me tell you that since the rebellion of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, political turmoil is going on. Amidst all this, an audio clip went viral in which it was said that the Congress government was toppled. The Director General of the Rajasthan Entry Corruption Bureau said in the matter on Saturday that the audio clips of the viral attempt to topple the government were allegedly sent to police for forensic investigation. Voice samples of the accused leaders after the police report came.