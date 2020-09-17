Audio Up Appoints John Ingrassia as President of Music

Audio Up has named trade veteran John Ingrassia president of music, to deal with all endeavors underneath the corporate’s not too long ago launched Audio Up Music. Jared Gutstadt, founder and CEO of podcast manufacturing studio, platform and community Audio Up Media made the announcement Thursday. Ingrassia already has led the cost in creating a quantity of vital offers with Major Wave, Warner Information and Sony Music.

He started his profession at Sony Music, the place he was Government Vice President, overseeing the each day operations for Columbia Information Group earlier than turning into President of the Business Music Group following the merger of Sony Music and BMG.

Nation music celebrity Miranda Lambert will contribute authentic music, govt produce, and voice a job within the upcoming scripted, nation musical podcast, “Make It Up As We Go.” Recording artist and actor Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) will govt produce, star in and contribute authentic music to the upcoming horror/musical podcast, “Halloween in Hell.” Initiatives by 24kGoldn, Lindsay Ell, iann dior, and JaVale McGee, and extra names will likely be introduced quickly.

“After spending the primary half of my music profession working for one of the key document corporations, after which the final decade supporting artists at one of one of the best administration corporations within the enterprise, I’m greater than excited to affix Jared in his newest enterprise and create new alternatives for music discovery by the exploding medium of podcasts,” mentioned Ingrassia. “Even as the recognition of podcasts has elevated exponentially in recent times, music has been underserved, and Audio Up’s mission is to develop revolutionary programming that comes with music that may stand by itself–the right praise for telling tales in a pure audio medium.”

“John and I imagine that podcasting is poised to develop into the following nice discovery platform, not just for creating artists, but in addition for established artists seeking to launch new content material in revolutionary methods, notably in these unsure instances, as nicely energizing the huge catalog of music that’s out there due to streaming companies,” added Gutstadt.