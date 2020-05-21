Audio Up, NYU’s Clive Davis Institute Team for New Podcast Series – Variety

Audio Up, the corporate just lately launched by Jingle Punks founder Jared Gutstadt, has teamed with New York College’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music for a brand new podcast known as “Occupational Remedy.” The 20-episode sequence options interviews with “Fashionable Household” creator Steve Levitan, TV govt Ben Silverman, producer and songwriters Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, NBA Star JaVale McGee, actor David Arquette, comic Jeff Ross, CNN anchor Don Lemon and music trade veterans Lee Trink and Jason Flom, amongst others, performed by division chair Jeff Rabhan.

The genesis of the podcast comes from the Audio Up founder and CEO’s personal expertise as a multi-hyphenate. Mentioned Gutstadt, who was additionally named chief collaborator-in-residence at NYU’s Tisch College of the Arts in Nov. 2019: “’Occupational Remedy’ began as small thought: how was I going to transition from one profession to the following? I invested a lot emotionally and bodily into being Jingle Jared. Realizing I might ask a few of the finest multi-hyphenate minds of our time how they achieved wonderful issues ended up being an important instructional expertise for me, one I’m glad to share with college students at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute in addition to whomever else needs to test it out…”

“All the things we’ve skilled and executed – music, leisure, books, no matter it’s – we now have these treasures, and when you don’t give them away, it’s essentially the most egocentric factor on this planet to do,” added Rabhan. “For me, sharing my strategy with ‘Occupational Remedy’ helps broadcast my private ethos and need to present away no matter my life in music is price to another person who’s hungry.”

All 20 episodes of Occupational Remedy might be accessible via podcast streaming platforms starting Friday, Might 22nd.

Audio Up, a podcast and content material manufacturing studio introduced final month, is dwelling to Dennis Quaid’s “The Dennissance” interview sequence and initiatives Uncle Drank and “Make It Up As We Go together with Scarlett Burke.” He’s an alum of NYU and a local of Canada who has created scores for main manufacturers like Pepsi and Jack Daniels, tv reveals (“Pawn Stars,” “The Voice” and “American Pickers”) and movie (“Lego Ninjago,” “SI Movies: 89 Blocks”).