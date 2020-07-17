Audio-video-wise in Rajasthan, 7th time Congress MLA accuses CM OSD

new Delhi: In Rajasthan, the war between the Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot faction in the Congress has gone viral. When Gehlot faction released a so-called audio of MLA Sharma, in response, senior Congress leader Sharma, who became MLA for the 7th time, has made a big charge on CM Ashok Gehlot. He has released his cleaning video. At the same time, the case can be heard in the High Court today. Also Read – Hanuman Beniwal’s sensational accusation: Vasundhara Raje along with Gehlot rescued Congress government, called legislators

Former minister and MLA of the Sachin Pilot camp, Bhanwarlal Sharma, has been accused that he has tried to topple the elected government many times and this time he tried this together with the pilot, although he never got success.

#WATCH: Audio that has gone viral is fake. Officer on Special duty to CM, Lokesh Sharma is trying to pressurize MLAs by getting fake audios made as CM is in despair: Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on audio clips in which he is purportedly heard conspiring to topple #Rajasthan govt pic.twitter.com/35JTpkzajl

– ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

Senior MLA of Sachin Pilot faction Bhanwarlal Sharma said, the audio which has gone viral is fake. The officer on special duty for CM, Lokesh Sharma is trying to pressure the legislators because the CM is in shock.

Let me tell you in a statement issued by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot camp on Thursday night, “Sharma had made many efforts to bring down the government in the 90s. This is his fifth attempt to bring down the government with Sachin Pilot. But they were never successful.

The statement said, “At that time, in the 90s, Ashok Gehlot, while being a Union Minister and President of the State Congress, always strongly opposed the demolition of the BJP government and said that it is not a tradition in our Rajasthan to demolish the government by horse trading.” . “

High court may hear today

Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs on Thursday challenged the notice sent by the Speaker of the Assembly on the Congress demand to disqualify them from the state assembly. In this case, a bench of the Rajasthan High Court can hear at one o’clock on Friday afternoon. Other MLAs who received the notice include Deepender Singh Shekhawat, Bhanwarlal Sharma and Harish Chandra Meena. He also gave statements in the media, challenging the Gehlot government. Of the year 2018

Sachin Pilot was running unhappy after Congress elected Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister after the Assembly elections. In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP has 72 MLAs.