Audiomack Hosts ‘Music Moving Ahead’ Series With Daily Virtual Panels – Variety

Music streaming platform Audiomack is launching per week of digital panels, beginning right now (Might 11). Underneath the banner “Moving Music Ahead – An Business Dialogue,” the five-day occasion will function high executives within the enterprise and focus each day (from 3pm PST to 4pm EST) on a selected sector. Among the many audio system scheduled to take part are Roc Nation co-president Omar Grant, 21 Savage co-manager Meezy, EMPIRE vp of selling Peter Kadin and the Purple Company’s Carrington Harris.

The primary session on A&R options panelists Justice Baiden, co-founder of LVRN, Epic Information vp of A&R Ericka Coulter, Roc Nation’s Grant, BMG vp of A&R Raj Jadeja, Warner Chappell senior director of A&R Branda Ringo and Report Plant engineer Milena Tonis.

Tuesday’s panel will give attention to administration, adopted by advertising and marketing (Might 13), publicity (Might 14) and artistic (Might 15). Every panel can be co-moderated by Audiomack’s personal Jason Johnson (senior director of selling and model technique) and co-founder Dave Macli.

Audiomack was based in 2012 by buddies Macli and Dave Ponte and counts greater than 5 million each day energetic customers. The platform provides artists and creatives the flexibility to share content material totally free, whereas offering assets to assist develop their viewers and fanbase. Notable customers embrace Probability The Rapper, whose standout “Acid Rap” mixtape was an Audiomack success, and Eminem, whose Machine Gun Kelly diss monitor “KILLSHOT” premiered on the platform.

“Audiomack’s digital panel collection is bringing collectively a number of the music business’s most progressive minds to share methods and supply priceless perception about 5 subjects crucial to artists trying to take the following step of their profession,” mentioned Ponte. “Digital is the whole lot proper now, and we’re excited to assist artists navigate this rapidly-changing house.”

“Moving Music Ahead” may be seen at twitch.television/audiomack or on Zoom (905-646-3936) from Might 11 to Might 15.